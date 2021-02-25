First HERE Corporate Responsibility report outlines company’s commitments to environmental stewardship and giving back to communities in time of need



February 25, 2021

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced today the release of the company’s first Corporate Responsibility (CR) report. The 2020 CR report outlines HERE’s commitments and actions toward environmental stewardship, responsible business operations and giving back to local communities.

As the extraordinary challenges caused by the global pandemic continue, the 2020 HERE CR report reflects the company’s focus on collaborative problem solving and innovation. The HERE corporate responsibility program is grounded on three pillars that are detailed in this year’s CR report:

Responsible Operations: HERE is committed to responsible business and supply chain operations. Human rights and protecting privacy are fundamental beliefs and business imperatives. HERE works with all suppliers and leverages its purchasing power for ethical sourcing and to drive environmental progress.



HERE is committed to responsible business and supply chain operations. Human rights and protecting privacy are fundamental beliefs and business imperatives. HERE works with all suppliers and leverages its purchasing power for ethical sourcing and to drive environmental progress. Social Innovation: In 2020, HERE focused on leveraging location technology in support of humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 response. HERE developed multiple applications to help track and mitigate the global public health crisis. HERE employees developed the HERE WeGo Deliver app to help small businesses operate during COVID-19. Since launching in May 2020, HERE WeGo Deliver has been used to create delivery routes across 138 countries.



In 2020, HERE focused on leveraging location technology in support of humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 response. HERE developed multiple applications to help track and mitigate the global public health crisis. HERE employees developed the HERE WeGo Deliver app to help small businesses operate during COVID-19. Since launching in May 2020, HERE WeGo Deliver has been used to create delivery routes across 138 countries. Give Back: As a global company, local community service is at the heart of HERE culture. In 2020, HERE focused once again its resources on humanitarian aid. The company is a champion of Rise Against Hunger, and over the course of several weeks, 2,316 HERE employees in 12 cities around the world packed 522,072 meals.

“Corporate responsibility at HERE Technologies is driven by our culture of innovation and improvement, while reflecting the global scale of our business activities. In our first Corporate Responsibility report, we outline how we elevate our societal impact by taking action on crucial issues such as environmental stewardship, ethical business operations and giving back to local communities – and I’m very proud to say these actions fully reflect the socially responsible culture that we foster every day,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies. “As we focus on the new year, we look forward to leveraging our expertise, location technology and entrepreneurial spirit for the betterment of communities and societies around the globe.”

HERE established its CR program in 2018 after formerly being a Nokia business. Today, HERE is a private company owned by a consortium of global brands: Mercedes-Benz AG, BMW AG, Audi AG, Mitsubishi Corporation, NTT, Intel Capital, Bosch, Continental, and Pioneer.

The full 2020 CR report can be found here .

