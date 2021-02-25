First HERE Corporate Responsibility report outlines company’s commitments to environmental stewardship and giving back to communities in time of need
February 25, 2021
Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced today the release of the company’s first Corporate Responsibility (CR) report. The 2020 CR report outlines HERE’s commitments and actions toward environmental stewardship, responsible business operations and giving back to local communities.
As the extraordinary challenges caused by the global pandemic continue, the 2020 HERE CR report reflects the company’s focus on collaborative problem solving and innovation. The HERE corporate responsibility program is grounded on three pillars that are detailed in this year’s CR report:
“Corporate responsibility at HERE Technologies is driven by our culture of innovation and improvement, while reflecting the global scale of our business activities. In our first Corporate Responsibility report, we outline how we elevate our societal impact by taking action on crucial issues such as environmental stewardship, ethical business operations and giving back to local communities – and I’m very proud to say these actions fully reflect the socially responsible culture that we foster every day,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies. “As we focus on the new year, we look forward to leveraging our expertise, location technology and entrepreneurial spirit for the betterment of communities and societies around the globe.”
HERE established its CR program in 2018 after formerly being a Nokia business. Today, HERE is a private company owned by a consortium of global brands: Mercedes-Benz AG, BMW AG, Audi AG, Mitsubishi Corporation, NTT, Intel Capital, Bosch, Continental, and Pioneer.
The full 2020 CR report can be found here.
Media Contacts
James Overstall
+49 171 533 4418
james.overstall@here.com
Jordan Stark
+1 312 316 4537
Jordan.stark@here.com
About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.
HERE Technologies
Berlin, GERMANY
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: