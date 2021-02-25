BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS), a leading medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
March 4 – 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
March 17 – 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of each presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on Conformis' website for 30 days following the presentations.
About Conformis, Inc.
Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.
