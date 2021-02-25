TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding its Private Label Business. The company has shipped over 1,900 covers to its newest U.S.-based Private Label customer. Meanwhile, Worksport’s Sales team is in active discussions with two more Private Label customers in the US. Each customer represents a multi-national middle market brand but will remain private under the terms of the supply partnership.



“Worksport has begun to further build out its Private Label Business. We have been gaining substantial traction, garnering very valuable attention, and bringing in new customers as a result,” says Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “Although the identity of our customers must remain private, we look forward to cooperating with each of them as their respective ecosystems include large, nationally recognized brands in the USA and globally. This type of private label business is how Worksport was able to nearly achieve profitability in the year preceding the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be a solid driving factor helping elevate the Company to new heights.”

As is Worksport’s standard practice, it will create bespoke tonneau cover designs exclusively for these multinational companies, from its original, non-solar, patented product lines. Assuredly, these products will not compete with Worksport’s branded product offerings, and are accretive to company income as the technology, designs, and manufacturing processes are already in place.

“This is the win-win value proposition that Worksport brings to the automotive aftermarket, which no one does better,” Rossi said. “These orders prove that the demand for Worksport’s advanced tonneau covers have attracted the interest of bigger market players and are a testimony to the success of our advanced products in North America. It should also be stated that we are devoting most of our marketing thrust to expanding our Worksport-branded tonneau cover business in both its solar and conventional formats.”

Worksport has also received notable interest and demand from two globally recognized brands for private label implementations of its highly anticipated and forthcoming TerraVis Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Battery Systems.

To stay up-to-date on all the latest Worksport news… investors, shareholders, and supporters are encouraged to follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com . Worksport will continue to update investors, shareholders, and supporters to maintain the highest level of disclosure and information dissemination as Worksport continues to grow and develop at a very rapid pace.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (currently OTCQB: WKSP) develops and manufactures high quality, modular, attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks such as the Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, Ford F-Series, et al. and consumer adventures & emergency/ disaster-recovery purposes, where portable energy is a necessity. The modular, redefining Worksport TerraVis™ tonneau cover system is being mindfully designed for the jobsite contractor and off-road, light-duty trucker - for work and play - to sustainably supply extra energy for those additional miles. Its allied TerraVis COR™ mobile energy storage system (ESS), expected to launch by end of 2021, will be another redefining product targeted for vacationers, second-home owners, and campers. Plans are also being constructed to address the dire adoption & scaling needs of the EV markets with grid micro-charging stations to provide convenience and efficiency in recharging to smaller form-factor EVs. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com .

Connect with Worksport:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi

CEO & Director

LinkedIn

Twitter

Worksport Ltd

T: 1-888-554-8789

E: srossi@worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Worksport™ operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Worksport™ operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future Company performance and may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Worksport’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Worksport™ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.