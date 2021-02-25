VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, today announced that it has received a purchase order to equip 600 police vehicles with the UV350, the Company’s flagship, purpose-built, in-vehicle, all-in-one communication device. The Company expects this order to be delivered in Q1 2021 and increased to 1,200 vehicles during the remainder of 2021.

“This agreement marks the largest police force purchase order Siyata has received to date, which we believe underscores the UV350’s unique utility for first responders,” stated Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “Among the important attributes of the UV350 is its nationwide coverage, coupled with the ability for various first responder groups to instantly communicate with one another on the same network. With the benefits of an all-in-one communication device, we believe that the UV350 will continue to strongly resonate within the first responder community and be an asset that increases efficiency and reliability.”

The UV350 is built and designed to minimize the excessive clutter often found in the cabin of first responder vehicles, such as fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, by combining the functions of multiple devices into one. Using Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers can communicate with crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle’s battery and has cellular signal boosting technology to ensure drivers are always connected in emergency situations.

UV350 features include:

LTE high-speed data;

5.5-inch widescreen light-emitting diode (LED) display for easy monitoring;

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear, extra-loud sound quality;

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle's battery;

Extended cellular and Global Positioning System (GPS) coverage with external antenna included;

Push-to-talk over cellular ensures instant communication at the push of a button.

About the Uniden® UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, PoC, mobile applications, and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles to ensure safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the UV350, visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation PoC devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under the symbol “SYTAW”.

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the fulfillment of the purchase order and the potential increase to the order, the belief that the purchase order underscores the UV350’s unique utility for first responders and the belief that the UV350 will continue to strongly resonate within the first responder community and be an asset that increases efficiency and reliability. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.