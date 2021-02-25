Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China We-Media Marketing Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"China We-Media Marketing Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025)" provides detailed analysis of China we-media marketing market by value. This is followed by analysis of performance-based we-media marketing market and a study of its various sub segments.

We-media (also called as self-media) is a platform on the Internet. It gives a user the facility to write article published videos which are possessing a very unique identity. On the basis of content format, we-media platform can be split into three types namely text, video- and audio-based. Besides the conventional we-media like blogs, other we-media platforms that are gaining prominence are live streaming platforms and self-made funny video platforms.

We-media marketing market can be segmented into performance-based and non-performance based. Performance based we-media market can be further split into app marketing, e-commerce marketing, online promotion activities and HTML 5 related content marketing.

China we-media marketing market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2021-2025). Surging use of we-media as a marketing tool, spike in number of smartphone users and rising time spent on mobile internet per capita are the factors driving the growth of the market. Media censorship and a dearth of highly qualified professionals are the factors restraining the market's growth.

Use of we-media in the fashion industry, short-form video marketing and rapid growth of performance-based we-media marketing are some of the trends in the market.

China we-media marketing service providers witnessed growth in revenues mainly from performance-based we-media marketing service of online products. Much of this growth came from apps (game, arts and literature, finance, apps, and education) as more people showed interest in online entertainment due to COVID-19. Furthermore, due to the epidemic, a surge in other we-media platforms such as livestreaming has been witnessed.

Joy Spreader Interactive Tech Ltd., Kuaishou, WeChat (Tencent Holdings), Weibo Corporation and Douyin (TikTok) are some of the key players operating in a highly fragmented China we-media marketing market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Joy Spreader Interactive Tech Ltd.

Kuaishou

WeChat (Tencent Holdings)

Weibo Corporation

Douyin (TikTok)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 We-Media: An Overview

2.2 Advantages of We-Media

2.3 China We-Media Marketing: An Overview

2.4 China We-Media Marketing Market Segments

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China We-Media Marketing Market Analysis

3.1.1 China We-Media Marketing Market by Value

3.1.2 China We-Media Marketing Market by Segments (Performance Based We-Media Marketing and Non-Performance Based We-Media Marketing)

3.2 China Performance Based We-Media Marketing Market Analysis

3.2.1 China Performance Based We-Media Marketing Market by Value

3.2.2 China Performance Based We-Media Marketing Market by Segments (App Marketing, Online Promotion Activities, E-commerce Marketing and Others)

3.2.3 China Performance Based We-Media App Marketing Market by Value

3.2.4 China Performance Based We-Media Online Promotion Activities Market by Value

3.2.5 China Performance Based We-Media E-Commerce Marketing Market by Value

3.3 China Performance Based Short Video Marketing Analysis

3.3.1 China Performance Based Short Video Marketing Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact on China We-Media Marketing Market

4.1.1 Surge in Trend of Livestreaming

4.1.2 Issue of Fake News Circulation

4.1.3 New Regulations

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Spike in Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.2 Rising Time Spent on Mobile Internet Per Capita

5.1.3 Rising Popularity of We-Media as a Marketing Tool

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Media Censorship

5.2.2 Dearth of Highly Qualified Professionals

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Use of We-Media in Fashion Industry

5.3.2 Short-Form Video Marketing

5.3.3 Rapid Growth of Performance Based We-Media Marketing

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China We-Media Marketing Market Players Analysis

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

