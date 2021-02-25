Detroit, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, FEB. 25, 2021 – DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) announced the appointment of Monique Wells as its director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), effective immediately. Wells will be responsible for accelerating DTE’s progress in building a workplace where everyone feels valued and able to contribute their best energy toward serving our customers, communities and each other.

“This is a critical time in history for us to work together toward unity and equity,” Wells said. "I’m excited to be part of a team at DTE who are so passionate about the company's shared core values and about celebrating people's diverse voices, perspectives and ideas.”

Wells was previously the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Project Manager at Consumers Energy. In that role, Wells was responsible for supporting the strategic efforts of the inclusion and strategic sourcing department, including the development and deployment of the diversity, equity, and inclusion company-wide strategy, and leading cross-functional teams in the design, implementation, and execution of DEI goals, metrics, and continuous improvement plans. Throughout her career, Monique has built inclusive and thriving teams.

Wells graduated from the University of Toledo with her Master’s degree in Career and Technical Education, and graduated from Michigan Technological University with her Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. She has experience as a production engineer at Dow and an instructor at Toledo Technology Academy.

Wells serves on Spring Arbor University’s Engineering Advisory Board, as well as Michigan Tech University College of Engineering’s Advisory Board. She was also a member of CE Women’s Engineering Network (WEN) Steering Committee.

“We are pleased Monique will be a key leader in furthering our DEI roadmap and cultural journey, working beside leaders, team members and community partners, all committed to creating a workplace and environment welcoming for all,” said Diane Antishin, vice president, Human Resources Operations and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, DTE Energy.

“Monique’s deep knowledge of diversity, equity and inclusion, along with her engineering and teaching experience, will build on our progress within our company and in our communities,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “She will be a great resource for our company and the communities we serve, and I look forward to supporting Monique’s leadership and seeing the collective impact our efforts will make.”

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan.

Diana Christensen DTE Energy 313.235.5555