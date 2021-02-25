New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South & Central America Extracellular Matrix Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application ; Raw Material, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004239/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing incidences of trauma and cardiovascular diseases, and increasing vascular reconstruction procedures are the key factors fueling the market growth.Moreover, increasing role of extracellular matrix in the treatment of cancer is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the challenges associated with the usage of decellularized extracellular matrix such as , insufficient preservation of vasculature and extracellular matrix composition hinders the growth of the South and Central America extracellular matrix market.Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak is negatively impacting the overburdened and underfunded healthcare systems of South and Central America.



Hospitals are already overstressed by the treatment of vector?borne diseases and community?acquired infections and high rates of non?communicable diseases (NCDs). Since the onset of the COVID-19, the prevention and treatment of NCDs such as diabetes and its associated complications have been critically affected in the region, as per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The South and Central America extracellular matrix market is segmented into application, and raw material.Based on application, the market is segmented into vascular repair and reconstruction, dural repair, wound healing, cardiac repair, pericardial repair and soft tissue repair.



The soft tissue repair segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.However, the vascular repair and reconstruction segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of raw material, the South and Central America extracellular matrix market is segmented into bovine, porcine and other raw material. The porcine segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.

