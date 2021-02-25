NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, is pleased to announce donations made in partnership with Greater Good Charities to provide support to animal shelters in Texas impacted by the devastating winter storms last week.



Following the winter storms and subsequent power outages in Texas, Better Choice and Greater Good Charities have worked together to donate meals for dogs and cats at San Antonio, Texas pet shelters in need. The donation of over 70,000 bowls of pet food will arrive this week and is a part of Better Choice Company’s philanthropic efforts to improve the well-being of pets and the people who love them.

“In times of difficulty, it’s really important for businesses to step up and help serve the needs of our communities,” said Scott Lerner, Better Choice CEO. “After hearing of the challenges that the people of Texas were facing and the succeeding difficulties for local shelters, we knew that we needed to come together and find a way to help. We are glad to have a longstanding partnership with Greater Good Charities who assisted us in finding local shelters in Texas to allow for a quick delivery of the pet food they desperately need at this time.”

Denise Bash, Director of Disaster Response at Greater Good Charities commented on where specifically these meals will be sent and how meaningful this type of support is to affected communities, “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation of food from Better Choice to assist rescues and the public in Bandera County, Texas and neighboring communities. This critical supply of healthy food will support owned, displaced and adoptable pets who now need assistance and Meals on Wheels of Bandera County, whose pets and families are struggling due to this disaster and COVID-19."

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

