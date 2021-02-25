Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Sampling: Experiential Marketing Benchmarks Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Food Sampling: Experiential Marketing Benchmarks Report details consumer reach, impact, and return-on-investment benchmarks for marketing activations completed for brands in the CPG Food segment. When it comes to marketing products in the CPG Food category, there is no better way to gain consumer insights than by letting them try the product for themselves. Traditionally, the most common forms of CPG Food sampling have come from conventional retail outlets and the company itself. Experiential has rapidly become another avenue for CPG brands to sample their products.
Benchmarking metrics represent data from multiple experiential marketing campaigns combined in different ways to serve as a point of comparison. Benchmarks for this report consist of data derived from 36,186 consumer exit interviews conducted at 6,050 events (84% Wet Sampling) where a CPG Food brand was sampled. The data from onsite consumer interviews are combined with field staff recap insights to form the basis of the data used in this report. Benchmarks gathered from this report showcase how consumer insights could be applied across all brands in the food sampling category.
Data collected for this report comes from an estimated 22,106,909 consumers who attended food sampling event venues. A total of 3,442,531 food sample distributions were used to compile data into this report. This comprehensive CPG Food category includes Bread & Bakery; Canned Goods & Soups; Condiments, Spices & Baking; Dairy, Eggs & Cheese; Frozen Foods; Grains, Pasta & Sides; Meat & Seafood; Cookies, Snacks & Candy (i.e., Candy, Cookies, Edible Cookie Dough, Ice Cream, and Snacks).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Index of Tables
2. Introduction to This Report
3. Using Benchmarks to Build Best-in-Class Experiential Marketing Campaigns
3.1 Designing A Winning Marketing Campaign
3.2 Selling To Stakeholders
3.3 Negotiating Better Venue/Sponsorship Agreements
3.4 Validating A Proposal's Performance Promises And Budget
3.5 Managing Campaign Performance
4. Experiential Measurement Best Practices - The Theory
4.1 Measuring Experiential And Event Marketing
4.2 How Event Marketing Drives Purchase Behavior
4.3 How To Generate Consumer Insights With Your Event Marketing Data
5. Metrics And Definitions For This Report
5.1 How To Choose The Most Appropriate Benchmarks
5.2 Table Structure And Data Anonymity
6. Event Marketing Reach
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Event Marketing Efficiency
6.3 Cost Per Event Day
6.4 Event Marketing Reach Quality
6.5 Benchmarking Event Marketing Reach Quality
7. Event Marketing Impact
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The 4-stage Purchase Cycle And Event Marketing Impact
7.3 Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Consumer Awareness
7.4 Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Advocacy And Purchase
8. Event Marketing Return-on-Investment
8.1 What Is ROI And What Drives It?
8.2 The ROI Model
8.3 Using ROI Modeling To Develop Campaign Strategy
8.4 Return-on-investment Benchmark Calculations
9. Appendix
