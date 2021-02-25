Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Sampling: Experiential Marketing Benchmarks Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Food Sampling: Experiential Marketing Benchmarks Report details consumer reach, impact, and return-on-investment benchmarks for marketing activations completed for brands in the CPG Food segment. When it comes to marketing products in the CPG Food category, there is no better way to gain consumer insights than by letting them try the product for themselves. Traditionally, the most common forms of CPG Food sampling have come from conventional retail outlets and the company itself. Experiential has rapidly become another avenue for CPG brands to sample their products.



Benchmarking metrics represent data from multiple experiential marketing campaigns combined in different ways to serve as a point of comparison. Benchmarks for this report consist of data derived from 36,186 consumer exit interviews conducted at 6,050 events (84% Wet Sampling) where a CPG Food brand was sampled. The data from onsite consumer interviews are combined with field staff recap insights to form the basis of the data used in this report. Benchmarks gathered from this report showcase how consumer insights could be applied across all brands in the food sampling category.



Data collected for this report comes from an estimated 22,106,909 consumers who attended food sampling event venues. A total of 3,442,531 food sample distributions were used to compile data into this report. This comprehensive CPG Food category includes Bread & Bakery; Canned Goods & Soups; Condiments, Spices & Baking; Dairy, Eggs & Cheese; Frozen Foods; Grains, Pasta & Sides; Meat & Seafood; Cookies, Snacks & Candy (i.e., Candy, Cookies, Edible Cookie Dough, Ice Cream, and Snacks).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Index of Tables



2. Introduction to This Report



3. Using Benchmarks to Build Best-in-Class Experiential Marketing Campaigns

3.1 Designing A Winning Marketing Campaign

3.2 Selling To Stakeholders

3.3 Negotiating Better Venue/Sponsorship Agreements

3.4 Validating A Proposal's Performance Promises And Budget

3.5 Managing Campaign Performance



4. Experiential Measurement Best Practices - The Theory

4.1 Measuring Experiential And Event Marketing

4.2 How Event Marketing Drives Purchase Behavior

4.3 How To Generate Consumer Insights With Your Event Marketing Data



5. Metrics And Definitions For This Report

5.1 How To Choose The Most Appropriate Benchmarks

5.2 Table Structure And Data Anonymity



6. Event Marketing Reach

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Event Marketing Efficiency

6.3 Cost Per Event Day

6.4 Event Marketing Reach Quality

6.5 Benchmarking Event Marketing Reach Quality



7. Event Marketing Impact

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The 4-stage Purchase Cycle And Event Marketing Impact

7.3 Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Consumer Awareness

7.4 Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Advocacy And Purchase



8. Event Marketing Return-on-Investment

8.1 What Is ROI And What Drives It?

8.2 The ROI Model

8.3 Using ROI Modeling To Develop Campaign Strategy

8.4 Return-on-investment Benchmark Calculations



9. Appendix



List of Tables



Age/Generation Prevalence Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Age/Generation Prevalence Overall

Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Gender

Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Generation

Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Parental Status

Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Consumer Brand Awareness Overall

Consumer Loyalty Benchmarks by Gender

Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation

Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status

Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Consumer Purchase Intent Overall

Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Gender

Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Generation

Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Parental Status

Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Overall

Cost per Event Day

Cost per Event Day Benchmarks by Non-Sampling Interaction Type and Event Size

Cost per Event Day Benchmarks by Sampling Interaction Type and Event Size

Cost per Event Day Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (where available)

Cost per Interaction

Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Gender

Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation

Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status

Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Derived Return-on-Investment (ROI) Benchmarks

Derived ROI Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (1 of 2; where available)

Derived ROI Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (2 of 2; where available)

Derived ROI Variation by Product Price and Event Budget

Direct ROI Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (where available)

Direct ROI Benchmarks Overall

Full Database Overview: Consumer Interview Counts by Geographic Region and State

Full Database Overview: Generation Exit Interview Counts by Gender

Full Database Overview: Industry and Venue Classification Counts

Full Database Overview: Parental Status Exit Interview Counts by Gender

Gender Prevalence Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Gender Prevalence Overall

Interaction Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Interaction Benchmarks for Non-Sampling Interactions by Event Size

Interaction Benchmarks for Sampling Interactions by Event Size

Interactions per Activation Hour

Interactions per Event Day

Metrics Required for Experiential ROI Modeling

Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Gender

Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation

Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status

Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Parental Status Prevalence Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Parental Status Prevalence Overall

Sample Experiential Revenue Model

Sample Impression Benchmark Values by Media Channel

Sampling/Interaction Type

Win-Back Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Gender

Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation

Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status

Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category

Word-of-Mouth Averages: People Told

