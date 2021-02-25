Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Sampling: Experiential Marketing Benchmarks Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food Sampling: Experiential Marketing Benchmarks Report details consumer reach, impact, and return-on-investment benchmarks for marketing activations completed for brands in the CPG Food segment. When it comes to marketing products in the CPG Food category, there is no better way to gain consumer insights than by letting them try the product for themselves. Traditionally, the most common forms of CPG Food sampling have come from conventional retail outlets and the company itself. Experiential has rapidly become another avenue for CPG brands to sample their products.

Benchmarking metrics represent data from multiple experiential marketing campaigns combined in different ways to serve as a point of comparison. Benchmarks for this report consist of data derived from 36,186 consumer exit interviews conducted at 6,050 events (84% Wet Sampling) where a CPG Food brand was sampled. The data from onsite consumer interviews are combined with field staff recap insights to form the basis of the data used in this report. Benchmarks gathered from this report showcase how consumer insights could be applied across all brands in the food sampling category.

Data collected for this report comes from an estimated 22,106,909 consumers who attended food sampling event venues. A total of 3,442,531 food sample distributions were used to compile data into this report. This comprehensive CPG Food category includes Bread & Bakery; Canned Goods & Soups; Condiments, Spices & Baking; Dairy, Eggs & Cheese; Frozen Foods; Grains, Pasta & Sides; Meat & Seafood; Cookies, Snacks & Candy (i.e., Candy, Cookies, Edible Cookie Dough, Ice Cream, and Snacks).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Index of Tables

2. Introduction to This Report

3. Using Benchmarks to Build Best-in-Class Experiential Marketing Campaigns
3.1 Designing A Winning Marketing Campaign
3.2 Selling To Stakeholders
3.3 Negotiating Better Venue/Sponsorship Agreements
3.4 Validating A Proposal's Performance Promises And Budget
3.5 Managing Campaign Performance

4. Experiential Measurement Best Practices - The Theory
4.1 Measuring Experiential And Event Marketing
4.2 How Event Marketing Drives Purchase Behavior
4.3 How To Generate Consumer Insights With Your Event Marketing Data

5. Metrics And Definitions For This Report
5.1 How To Choose The Most Appropriate Benchmarks
5.2 Table Structure And Data Anonymity

6. Event Marketing Reach
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Event Marketing Efficiency
6.3 Cost Per Event Day
6.4 Event Marketing Reach Quality
6.5 Benchmarking Event Marketing Reach Quality

7. Event Marketing Impact
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The 4-stage Purchase Cycle And Event Marketing Impact
7.3 Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Consumer Awareness
7.4 Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Advocacy And Purchase

8. Event Marketing Return-on-Investment
8.1 What Is ROI And What Drives It?
8.2 The ROI Model
8.3 Using ROI Modeling To Develop Campaign Strategy
8.4 Return-on-investment Benchmark Calculations

9. Appendix

List of Tables

  • Age/Generation Prevalence Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Age/Generation Prevalence Overall
  • Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Gender
  • Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Generation
  • Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Parental Status
  • Consumer Brand Awareness Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Consumer Brand Awareness Overall
  • Consumer Loyalty Benchmarks by Gender
  • Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation
  • Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status
  • Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Consumer Purchase Intent Overall
  • Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Gender
  • Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Generation
  • Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Parental Status
  • Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Consumer Recommend Intent/Advocacy Overall
  • Cost per Event Day
  • Cost per Event Day Benchmarks by Non-Sampling Interaction Type and Event Size
  • Cost per Event Day Benchmarks by Sampling Interaction Type and Event Size
  • Cost per Event Day Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (where available)
  • Cost per Interaction
  • Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Gender
  • Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation
  • Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status
  • Current Customers/Buyers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Derived Return-on-Investment (ROI) Benchmarks
  • Derived ROI Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (1 of 2; where available)
  • Derived ROI Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (2 of 2; where available)
  • Derived ROI Variation by Product Price and Event Budget
  • Direct ROI Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category (where available)
  • Direct ROI Benchmarks Overall
  • Full Database Overview: Consumer Interview Counts by Geographic Region and State
  • Full Database Overview: Generation Exit Interview Counts by Gender
  • Full Database Overview: Industry and Venue Classification Counts
  • Full Database Overview: Parental Status Exit Interview Counts by Gender
  • Gender Prevalence Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Gender Prevalence Overall
  • Interaction Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Interaction Benchmarks for Non-Sampling Interactions by Event Size
  • Interaction Benchmarks for Sampling Interactions by Event Size
  • Interactions per Activation Hour
  • Interactions per Event Day
  • Metrics Required for Experiential ROI Modeling
  • Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Gender
  • Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation
  • Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status
  • Newly Educated/Aware Non-Customer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Parental Status Prevalence Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Parental Status Prevalence Overall
  • Sample Experiential Revenue Model
  • Sample Impression Benchmark Values by Media Channel
  • Sampling/Interaction Type
  • Win-Back Consumer Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Gender
  • Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Generation
  • Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Parental Status
  • Win-Back Consumers Purchase Intent Benchmarks by Venue Type/Industry Category
  • Word-of-Mouth Averages: People Told

