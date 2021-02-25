Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toothpaste Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the Global Toothpaste Market 2020 through the review period till 2025. As per MRFR assessment, the worldwide toothpaste market can surge at 4.80% CAGR between 2018 and 2025 (the analysis period). The global toothpaste market size can reach USD 21,642 Million by 2025. The temporary closing of manufacturing units and decline in product demand due to the outbreak of COVID 19 can impact the toothpaste market. The gradual relaxation of the lockdown across different countries boosting economic recovery can support the market. The surge in cases of dental caries boosting concern about oral care can promote growth of the toothpaste market. The availability of different flavors of toothpaste and their growing preference, especially among kids, can support the market upsurge. The inclination of people towards to herbal toothpaste can improve the market momentum. However, issues with the inclusion of harmful ingredients in toothpastes can hinder sales, thus is likely to resist market rise.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Companies to Launch New Products to Appease Evolving Consumer Taste

The toothpaste industry expansion can be attributed to new launches by renowned manufacturers to appease the evolving preference of consumers. The growing demand for new flavor of toothpaste is giving rise to innovative solutions with more benefits and features. Alongside, with the aid of smart marketing facilities, the global market can rise at high pace in the years to come. Companies are increasing their R&D budgets to boost their product portfolio and earn decent turnover.

Some Well-established Companies in the Global Toothpaste Market that are listed by MRFR to understand the competitive landscape:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Dabur India Ltd. (India)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Coswell SpA (Italy)

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

The Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

D.R. Harris & Co Ltd. (U.K.)

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

3M (U.S.)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

CCA Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

New launches, collaborations, and expansions some prime strategies that are followed by key market leaders to gain worldwide recognition. The rise of awareness about recycling of waste is also another promotion strategy adopted by several brands to boost their global presence and sales, thus improve business.

Segment Overview

The segment evaluation of the worldwide toothpaste market is done by distribution channel and type.

Toothpaste for Children to Gain Traction

The type-based segments of the toothpaste market are children’s, whitening, sensitivity, smokers, and herbal among others. The children type segment can earn USD 3,516.4 Mn by 2025. The rise in parental concern associated with oral care of their children can contribute to the surge of the segment. Manufacturers are introducing effective packaging and deploying robust advertising solutions to promote kid’s toothpaste that can improve sales. However, premium prices of oral solutions can hinder the segment surge. The sensitivity type segment can reach USD 5,438.3 Mn by 2025 due rising focus on tooth sensitivity. The herbal segment is likely to touch 5.48% CAGR in the forecast period to reach USD 3,925.9 Mn by 2025.

Increase in Online Sales Options to Benefit Toothpaste Market

Hon-store-based and store-based are two distribution channel-based segments of the toothpaste market. The store-based channel can rise at 3.99% CAGR in the assessment period. By 2025, the rise in sales of different oral care solutions can earn about USD 13,569.9 Mn revenue for the market. The increase in number of online sales options can benefit the non-store-based segment. The non-store segment can rise at 5.09% CAGR through the review period by 2025. The proliferation of different ecommerce stores can facilitate the segment rise in the years to come.

Regional Analysis:

The geographic progress of the toothpaste market is studied across APAC, EU, North America, and the Middle East Asia and Africa. A decent understanding of demographics and other regional aspects that can influence the market is assessed by analysts. Insights obtained from this research can benefit businesspeople to take effective decisions.

North America Toothpaste Market to Witness High-Paced Progress

In North America, the toothpaste market size can touch USD 6,330.3 Mn at 4.91% CAGR by 2025. In North America, the toothpaste market can rise at high pace with the U.S. expected to lead the regional toothpaste market. The existence of renowned players in the region and their effort to improve product portfolio catering to the interest of consumers can promote expansion of regional market. Rigorous marketing promotions and campaigns to boost brand awareness, backed by popular social media channels, can considerably improve the impetus. Canada is also observed as another important contributor to the North America market rise.

Asia Pacific to Remain Lucrative Over the Review Period

According to MRFR analysis, the Toothpaste Market can secure 31.90% global market share and can rise at 5.25% CAGR by 2025. APAC toothpaste market can value USD 7,146.2 Mn by 2025. As per MRFR study, Europe market size is anticipated to garner USD 5,276.3 Mn by 2025. APAC is identified as the region that holds lucrative growth scopes. The increase in regional population and rise in awareness about oral hygiene among people can significantly boost sales of toothpaste, thus benefit APAC market in the years ahead. Emerging brands in the region contribute to the decent turnover in the years ahead. The surge in sales for premium oral care products and hike in disposable income can bolster APAC toothpaste market.

