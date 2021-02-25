NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Beyond Tobacco: TAAT Innovation Delivers New Smoking Alternative.”

Health and wellness has become a top priority in today’s world, creating a global climate of consumers clamoring for choices that offer the same experiences they’ve come to enjoy but with different ingredients. This is on full display with the surging popularity of alternative food and beverages that create the same feeling that one is accustomed with only a change in ingredients. Today, burgers and seafood look, smell and taste like hamburger and crabmeat, respectively, while being made from plants.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) has brought the “same format, different ingredients” model to the smoking market like no one before. With senior leadership coming directly from big tobacco, the life sciences company has developed its products to closely replicate a conventional tobacco cigarette while changing the composition so it doesn’t include tobacco.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT Lifestyle and Wellness has developed TAAT, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth and Menthol varieties. TAAT’s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with Big Tobacco pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry.

