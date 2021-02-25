SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peace Out Skincare award-winning creator of cutting edge, first-to-market skincare, is announcing the launch of their first exfoliating cleanser, Peace Out Cleansing Balm. Cleansing Balm follows in the footsteps of the brand’s cult favorite Acne Serum, a seven complex serum formulated with acne fighting ingredients that won’t irritate or dry out your skin. The cleansing balm is the first in a series of new products Peace Out will launch in 2021 to round out your acne treatment regimen.



Cleansing Balm is a daily, exfoliating cleanser that washes away dirt and excess oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture barrier. Like all Peace Out formulas, Cleansing Balm harnesses the power of effective ingredients that provide immediate relief and ongoing results. The active exfoliants in Cleansing Balm are biodegradable cellulose beads and salicylic acid, creating a gentle but effective combination of physical and chemical exfoliation to refine pores. The exfoliation removes dirt and debris, allowing the skin to better absorb active, acne-fighting ingredients cleansing the skin without stripping the skin's natural moisture barrier. Used in combination with Peace Out’s Acne Serum, the brand is now offering consumers a two-step approach to preventing and treating blemish prone skin.

“New, effective treatments for acne and blemishes are personal to me because I’ve struggled with acne my entire life,” explains Founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza. “The skincare market was screaming for a more innovative and effective approach to cleansers that gently exfoliates without stripping or leaving skin with an oily residue. Cleansing Balm is the cleanser I’ve always wished for.”

Peace Out Skincare took the beauty industry by storm in 2017 with its patent-pending, award-winning Peace Out Acne, the first acne patch to combine active ingredients with a medical grade hydrocolloid polymer. Founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza continued to develop favorites like Peace Out Pores, the only pore strip to utilize hydrocolloid, and Peace Out Dark Spots, the first product to incorporate dissolving microneedles made from active ingredients. December 2020’s launch of the Retinol Eye Stick was the most successful to date, selling out six months of inventory in two weeks.

Cleansing Balm, $22 launches online on March 2, on sephora.ca and peaceoutskincare.com and will hit Sephora’s shelves on 3/26. Consumers can also sign up on both websites starting February 26 to be first in line to receive the product.

About Peace Out Skincare

Beauty-technology leader, Peace Out Skincare is committed to creating first-to-market, innovative solutions for everyday skin problems. Launched in 2017, the brand is known for skin care that effectively targets Acne, Pores, Puffy Eyes, Wrinkles, Dark Spots and Dullness so you can live a life unfiltered.