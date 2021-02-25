New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component, Deployment Type, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004230/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to the increasing young population, high emphasis on education in SAM countries, enormous demand among students for smart and connected devices, and growing number of Edtech start-ups are a few of the factors driving demand for education technology solutions in SAM.



Moreover, K-12, higher education, lifelong learning, corporate learning, and early childhood education are among the main end users of Edtech, exhibiting impressive investments.In addition to the favorable growth scenario for the Edtech industry, the increasing popularity of e-learning / digital learning solutions, coupled with the increasing trend of digitalization in the education sector in all SAM countries, is boosting the growth prospects for market players.



Increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions is among the other factors boosting the demand for Edtech and smart classroom market products and services in SAM.

In terms of deployment type, the cloud segment led the SAM Edtech and smart classroom market in 2019.Cloud-based solutions have emerged as an attractive option for end users for offering education services securely, quickly, and economically.



At present, schools, colleges, and universities have their private cloud for their software such as the learning management systems, classroom management systems, and student information systems.The use of cloud-based software, which can be centralized systems, would reduce the deployment and maintenance costs for the education sector, and help them achieve scalability and high performance.



However, due to the advent of cloud deployment, securing sensitive data has become a challenge for various institutions.CodeGen, offers a cloud-based smart school education and training solution.



It is used for learning management, training management, and remote interactive learning. Further, IBM Corporation also offers IBM SoftLayer Cloud, a cloud-based education solution for institutions.

SAM is a developing region with the presence of many emerging nations, which makes it a lucrative market for Edtech and smart classroom players.The developing countries in SAM are characterized by growing population, rising disposable income, growing investments in education sector, and rising tech-savvy young students.



Hence, the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets is growing at an impressive pace in this region, which is anticipated to drive the adoption of education technology solutions/apps in SAM.Brazil, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina are among the major countries in SAM, and these countries currently have a high number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths.



The restrictive measures taken by governments, such as discontinuation of schools and other education institutions in their premises to restrict the spread of COVID-19 outbreak have led to increased adoption of digital technologies among students and schools.Students are increasingly investing in online classes, while schools are investing in upgrading their technology infrastructure to adapt with changing dynamics of education sector amid the present pandemic crisis.



These factors are driving the growth of Edtech and smart classroom market in SAM.

The overall SAM Edtech and smart classroom market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM Edtech and smart classroom market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM Edtech and smart classroom market. Apple Inc.; Blackboard Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; and SAP SE are among a few players operating in the market in SAM.

