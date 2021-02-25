Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Report is a New 2021 Definitive Resource for Evaluating Startup Companies in the Smart Building & PropTech Space.

The publisher has identified 665 private companies founded between 2011 and 2020 in the smart buildings sector. This number has increased 38% since the 2nd edition of this report published two years ago. There was no slowdown in the number of Startups receiving investment last year despite the COVID-19 global pandemic and ensuing recession.

The definition of a Startup is 'a private company formed no earlier than 2011 that is focused on the commercial and industrial buildings market, is not a subsidiary or an acquisition of a larger company and is often financed by venture capital or private equity funding.'

The report includes at no extra cost, a spreadsheet which lists all Startup acquisitions and investments in 2019 & 2020 AND a graphics pack with high resolution charts from the report.

What Will This Report Tell You?

The analysis of venture capital and private equity funding has recorded the highest level of investment in startups over the last four years. Total capital invested in the global smart building space since 2012 amounts to $18.8 billion.

136 startups have been acquired in the last three years, which is the highest level of consolidation activity in the last nine years accounting for 72% of the total number of acquisitions over this period. Strategic buyers across the smart buildings landscape have continued their acquisitions strategy undeterred.

In the crowded marketplace of smart building Startups, new entrants will need to differentiate themselves, either through their business model, partnerships or innovative technologies, in order to succeed. The report analyzes the future for startups, recent and forthcoming IPOs and SPACs, disappearing and inactive startups as well as a summary of closed startups.

The information and analysis in this report is based on research and interviews with emerging players in the Smart Building Space. It benefits from the publisher's previous reports over the last 2 years on subjects such as the Building Internet of Things (BIoT), M&A and Investments in Smart Buildings, Security and Occupancy Analytics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction, Scope and Definitions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope and Definitions

1.3 Focus and Categorization of Startups

2. Overview of New Entrants

2.1 Distribution of Startups by Category and Segment

2.2 Distribution of Startup Companies by Region

3. Startups in Smart Buildings

3.1 The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)

3.1.1 BIoT Platforms and Systems Integration

3.1.2 Enablement Hardware

3.1.3 Networking and Connectivity

3.1.4 Cyber Security

3.1.5 Smart Lighting

3.1.6 BIM and Digitization of Buildings

3.2 Building Energy Management (BEM)

3.2.1 Building Energy Management Software

3.2.2 Building Energy Management Hardware

3.2.3 Energy Services

3.3 Proptech

3.3.1 Workplace Management and Space Utilization

3.3.2 Indoor Mapping and Location Services

3.3.3 Asset and Maintenance Management

3.3.4 Occupant Engagement Platforms

3.3.5 People Counting and Tracking

3.3.6 Indoor Environment and Air Quality (IAQ)

3.3.7 Smart Water Management

3.3.8 Platforms for Specialized Vertical Markets

3.3.9 Drones & Robotics

3.3.10 On-Demand Services for Facilities Management

3.4 Building to Grid (B2G)

3.4.1 Demand Response and Virtual Power Plants

3.4.2 Distributed Energy Resource Management and Microgrids

3.4.3 Distributed Energy Storage

3.5 Physical Security & Safety

3.5.1 Access Control, Visitor Management and PIAM

3.5.2 Electronic Locking and Smart Intercom Systems

3.5.3 Video Surveillance, VMS and Video Analytics

3.5.4 Biometrics and Facial Recognition

3.5.5 Mass Notification and Critical Incident Management

3.5.6 Perimeter Protection and Weapons Detection

3.6 Building Fabric

3.6.1 Solar Photovoltaics and Smart Roofing

3.6.2 Smart Glass and Windows

4. The Global BIoT Market Size and Growth Forecast

4.1 COVID-19 Scenarios

4.2 Market Revenue Projections

5. Trends Reshaping the Smart Buildings Marketplace

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 New Business Models

5.2.1 Smart Buildings As-a-Service

5.2.2 Facilities On-Demand

5.3 Trends in Vertical Markets

5.3.1 Education

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Hospitality

5.3.4 Data Centers

6. Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding

6.1 Analysis of Funding and Investments

6.2 Top Startups by Total Disclosed Funding

6.2.1 Chinese Investment in AI Startups

6.3 Corporate Venture Capital in the Smart Buildings Space

6.3.1 Allegion

6.3.2 Engie

6.3.3 Honeywell

6.3.4 Johnson Controls

6.3.5 Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

6.3.6 Schneider Electric

6.3.7 Siemens

6.3.8 Stanley Security

6.4 Private Equity Investments

6.5 Accelerators and Incubators

7. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) of Emerging Players

7.1 BIoT Acquisitions

7.2 Building Energy Management Acquisitions

7.3 Proptech Acquisitions

7.4 Building to Grid Acquisitions

7.5 Physical Security Acquisitions

8. Partnerships and Ecosystems

8.1 Startup Partnerships with Established Players

8.1.1 Building Systems Vendors

8.1.2 IoT / IT Vendors

8.1.3 Lighting Suppliers

8.1.4 Facilities Management Service Providers

8.1.5 Security Systems Vendors

8.2 Ecosystems of Major Players in Commercial Real Estate

8.2.1 Johnson Controls

8.2.2 Siemens

8.2.3 Honeywell

8.2.4 Schneider Electric

8.2.5 Planon

8.2.6 Skanska

8.2.7 Colliers

8.2.8 Kone

9. Gaining Traction and Scaling Up

10. IPOs and SPACs

10.1 Recent and Forthcoming IPOs

10.2 Disappearing and Inactive Startups

10.3 Closed Startups



Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5o9f2





