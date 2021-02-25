New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lingerie Market By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, and Others), By Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Multi Brands Stores, Online Stores, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), and Pricing (Economic, and Premium): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Lingerie Market was estimated at USD 37000 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 57000 Million by 2026. The global Lingerie Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2020 to 2026”.

Improved knowledge of the best fit, rising thousand-year population, and that women's spending power is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. Increased availability of a wide range of products in various designs for different purposes, such as sport, bridal wear, and daily wear, also has powered the overall market. The lingerie market has also become increasingly popular because of the need for women to accentuate their natural beauty. Growing concerns about the lightweight fabric used in lingerie are also anticipated to bolster overall growth. Product demand increases because of the use of polyester, nylon, lace, satin, lycra, sheer, cotton fabrics, and silk. Consumers put more focus on the color, the fabric, and style that inspire manufacturers to launch fashionable lingerie for different activities.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Lingerie Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Lingerie Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Lingerie Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Lingerie Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Lingerie Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

Growing demand and spending on aesthetics and high-quality undergarments have been key factors in driving the lingerie market globally. Moreover, the fashion market across the globe has seen significant changes in recent years. A growing number of companies are entering the female undergarment market. Companies are introducing new and attractive lingerie products into the market. This has attracted female consumers for opting for using comfortable products. The demand for comfortable and luxurious undergarment products among consumers is fueling the lingerie market.

Top Market Players:

Hanesbrands Inc.

L-Brands

Victoria's Secret

Intimissimi

H&M

Jockey International Inc.

Zivame

Gap Inc.

Hunkemoller

Bare necessities

Calvin Klein

MAS Holdings

Oysho

Triumph International Ltd.

Lascana

Calzedonia

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

On the basis of product type, the lingerie market is segmented into loungewear, brassiere, knickers, shapewear, and others. By product type, brassiere held a share of more than 40% share in the lingerie market in 2018. Bras are designed for a variety of purposes including creating aesthetics, enhancing a woman's breast size, fashion, or more practical considerations. Brassiere dominated the Europe lingerie market in 2018. The growth of the brassiere segment is attributable to the growing number of millennials and boomers across the globe. In 2018, the number of people having ages 15 to 64 years old accounted for around 65% of the total global population. The median age of the population is increasing. Such a rising population of people of young age is a key factor in propelling the growth of the lingerie market. Additionally, the increase in active lifestyles has created a demand for softer lines of the triangle bra and padded bras. The sale of padded bras has been increasing across the globe for the last few years. Another development in the bra market that has favored the lingerie market growth is the nude color offerings of lingerie. This offering has attracted a large number of female consumers, favoring the market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

On the basis of the sales channel, the lingerie market is segmented into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online stores, and supermarkets or hypermarkets. The online store segment accounted for around 20% share in the lingerie market in 2018. With the growing e-commerce market, the sales of lingerie through online stores are expected to increase. With the growing e-commerce market, the sales of lingerie through online stores are expected to increase. The online store segment is expected to record a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecasted period. Multi brands stores segment dominated the lingerie market in 2018. Multi brands stores are stores that are opened by businesses to sell goods to individual customers. Top lingerie manufacturing brands have limited their sales and marketing channels to multi-brands stores in developed as well as developing countries to maintain their brand integrity. This has been a key factor in driving the market for multi-brands stores lingerie market globally. The growth of this segment is also attributable to the rising brand awareness among female consumers.

The lingerie market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and pricing. Based on type, the market is classified into brassiere, knickers, loungewear, shapewear, and others. In terms of sales channel, the market segment is sectored into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online stores, and supermarket/hypermarkets. On the basis of pricing, the market includes economic, and premium.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The study provides a decisive view of the lingerie market by segmenting the lingerie market based on type, application, end-use, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026.

Lingerie is a type of women’s clothing that consists of various types of undergarments. Lingerie is manufactured from natural-fabrics such as cotton or silk or from man-made fabrics such as polyester or nylon. Lingerie is always considered a special addition to any wardrobe. Female customers are spending more on high-quality bra and underwear set that fits the customer’s body. The major is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Request for PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

The lingerie market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and pricing. Based on the major type, the market is segregated into brassiere, knickers, loungewear, shapewear, and others. Based on the sales channel, the market is classified into specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online stores, and supermarket/hypermarkets. Economic and premium are the major categories of pricing of the lingerie market.

Based on geographies, Europe dominated the lingerie market in 2018. It accounted for more than one-third share of the total market in 2018. North America is the second-largest market of lingerie in 2018. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the growing demand for lingerie among female customers especially from countries including South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, etc. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also predicted to exhibit sustainable growth of the lingerie market during the course of upcoming years.

Browse the full “Lingerie Market By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, and Others), By Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Multi Brands Stores, Online Stores, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), and Pricing (Economic, and Premium): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/lingerie-market-by-type-brassiere-knickers-lounge-wear

This report segments the global lingerie market as follows:

Global Lingerie Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Brassiere

Knickers

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market: By Sales Channel Segment Analysis

Specialty Stores

Multi Brands Stores

Online Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Global Lingerie Market: By Pricing Segment Analysis

Economic

Premium

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our analyst, the global lingerie market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 8%.

According to our primary respondents, it was established through primary research that the Lingerie market was valued at around USD 37000 Million in 2018.

Based on the type segmentation, the global lingerie market was led by a brassiere. This category held above 40% market share in 2018. Furthermore, the category is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel segmentation, the “Multi Brands Stores” category held the leading share at more than 40%, in 2018.

By pricing, the watch segment dominated the global lingerie market in 2018. The economic segment accounted for more than 55% share in the global lingerie market in 2018.

Related Reports:

Denim Jeans Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-denim-jeans-market-by-category-mass-and-786

Spas and Beauty Salons Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-spas-and-beauty-salons-market-by-type-804

Cooling Fabrics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cooling-fabrics-market-type-synthetic-cooling-fabrics-and-812

Organic Personal Care Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-organic-personal-care-products-market-by-product-799

Home Textile Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-home-textile-products-market-by-product-bedroom-808

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com