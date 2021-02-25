Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Targeting Pods - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market revenue for Global Targeting Pods is USD 3.54 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 6.22 Billion by the year 2028. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 7.06% during the forecast period, 2020-2028.

The digital battlefield has become a force multiplier in the 21st century that has reshaped how military forces around the globe prepare for and overcome regional and international competitors' issues. Targeting Pods, having become beneficial, interlinked nodes in the field with all-new tactical abilities, have not escaped the significant impacts of digitalization.



The number of advanced targeting pod systems has increased over the last decade as defence departments aim to build their armed forces lighter, faster, and ready to deploy. The military and defence sector worldwide are demanding an elevated need to implement an advanced targeting pod (TGP) to provide identification of targets and allow for more reliably planned releases of weapons without the assistance of external off-board tools.

Variables such as focusing on improving frontline situational awareness and increasing occurrences of asymmetric and network-centered warfare have a major positive impact on the targeting pod market. Moreover, the increase in defence spending, particularly in emerging economies, and subsequent investments in the procurement of such systems are further boosting the growth of the market.



Factors such as cost of equipment, obsolete platforms, and technological advancements in munitions, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Increasing terrorist attacks and a focus on counter operations, and the launch of military modernization programs by many nations around the world, have created promising opportunities for the targeting pod market to grow.

APAC is expected to dominate the global market with a market value of around USD 2.62 billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same.



The rising global conflicts and cross-border tension between countries including China, India, Pakistan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Targeting Pod Market.



North America is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 1.83 Billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 8.66%.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Scenario based Forecast

1.6 Who will benefit from this report?

1.7 Language

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Targeting Pod Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Targeting Pod Market

3.1 NTISR (Non-traditional Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance)

3.2 Targeting Pods

3.3 Laser Designator

3.4 Electro-Optical/Infrared Systems

3.5 Radars

3.6 Components

3.6.1 FLIR Sensor

3.6.2 CCD Camera

3.6.3 Environment Control System

3.6.4 Moving Map System

3.6.5 Video Datalink

4 Current Market Trends of the Global Targeting Pod Market

4.1 Laser Range Finders

4.2 Laser Designator

4.3 Laser Spot Tracker

4.4 Laser Guided Weapons

4.5 Product Analysis of Targeting Pod Market

4.5.1 Pave Penny

4.5.2 AAS-38A/B Nite Hawk

4.5.3 AN/AXQ-14 Data Link System

4.5.4 LANTIRN

4.5.5 LITENING

4.5.6 ATFLIR

4.5.7 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod

5 Market Technologies of the Global Targeting Pod Market

5.1 Precision-Guided Munition

5.2 Helmet-Mounted Display

5.3 Quantum Radar

5.4 Unmanned Combat System

5.5 Multi-Sensor Detector

5.6 Imaging turned into Intelligence (LITENING)

5.7 Multi Sensor Data Fusion

6 Market Dynamics of the Global Targeting Pod Market

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Advancements in Sensor Technology

6.1.2 Rise in Unmanned Platforms

6.1.3 Ongoing Military Modernization Programs

6.1.4 Increased Battlefield Capability

6.1.5 Innovative Manufacturing

6.1.6 Growth in Asymmetric Warfare

6.1.7 Rise in Global Conflicts

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Cost of Equipment

6.2.2 Obsolete Platforms

6.2.3 Technological Advancements in Munitions

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Defense Budget

6.3.2 Interoperability

6.3.3 Security

6.3.4 Image Processing

6.3.5 Network Limitations

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technological

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7 Country Analysis

8 Global Targeting Pod Market to 2028 by Region

9 Global Targeting Pod Market to 2028 by Platform

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Market by Platform (By Type) to 2028

9.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.2.2 Attack Rotary Platform

9.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs)

9.2.4 Bombers

9.3 Total Global Market by Platform (By Fitment) to 2028

9.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.3.2 Attack Rotary Platform

9.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs)

9.3.4 Bombers

10 Global Targeting Pod Market to 2028 by Type

10.1 Market Introduction

10.2 Total Global Market by Type (By Components) to 2028

10.2.1 FLIR & Laser Designator Pod

10.2.2 Laser Designator Pod

10.2.3 FLIR Pod

10.3 Total Global Market by Type (By Fitment) to 2028

10.3.1 FLIR & Laser Designator Pod

10.3.2 Laser Designator Pod

10.3.3 FLIR Pod

11 Global Targeting Pod Market to 2028 by Components

11.1 Market Introduction

12 Opportunity Analysis

13 Scenario Analysis

14 Corona Impact on Global Targeting Pod Market

15 Company Profiles

Aselsan A.S

BAE Systems

FLIR Systems

L3 Technologies Inc

Lockheed Martin

Moog Inc

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

