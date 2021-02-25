Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is poised to grow by $ 3.04 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the need for cost-effective LMS for higher education and enhanced content management features.



The report on next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies inclusion of analytics in LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education growth during the next few years.



The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education vendors that include Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc.



Also, the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Content management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CBE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Edmodo

Growth Engineering

Instructure Inc.

Jenzabar Inc.

N2N Services Inc.

PowerSchool Group LLC

Saba Software Inc.

Appendix



