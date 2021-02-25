Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is poised to grow by $ 3.04 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the need for cost-effective LMS for higher education and enhanced content management features.
The report on next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies inclusion of analytics in LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education vendors that include Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc.
Also, the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr4r8k
