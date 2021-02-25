REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), announced today that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in March.
The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.
For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.
Contact
McDavid Stilwell
EVP, Financial Strategy and IR
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
mstilwell@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0152
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
Redwood City, California, UNITED STATES
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: