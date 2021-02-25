Company Announcement No. 869

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW

DSV Panalpina A/S has through DSV Panalpina Finance B.V. successfully placed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) under its updated EMTN Programme.

The Notes will be issued 3 March, 2021, at a price of 99.815% and with a fixed coupon of 0.500% per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. Standard & Poor’s rated the bonds at A- and Moody’s rated the bonds A3, both in line with their rating of DSV Panalpina A/S.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be applied by DSV Panalpina A/S for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of other indebtedness, while respecting the Group’s unchanged long-term capital structure policy.

HSBC, Danske Bank, ING, Nordea and Nykredit have been acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment