The rising importance of bio-based chemicals is the key driver for the North America Sophorolipid Market’s growth.The North America sophorolipid market is anticipated to witness growth because of the rising importance of bio-based chemicals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Sophorolipids are mainly derived from natural sources and are expected to be alternatives to petrochemical products, including detergents and pesticides.Sophorolipids are commercially manufactured from vegetable oil & glucose by the addition of anon-pathogenic yeast, Candida bombicola.



Sophorolipids are surfactants prepared by the fermentation of many non-pathogenic yeast species.These mainly combine green chemistry with a low carbon footprint and thus fulfill specific critical eco-friendly criteria.



Sophorolipid demonstrates synergistic effects along with other secondary surfactants in foaming & cleaning applications. Numerous other properties possessed by sophorolipid demonstrate them superior to synthetic surfactants. These include temperatures, stability in wide ranges of pH and salinity, easy biodegradability, active in hard water, and good surface activity. Sophorolipids are generally available in two forms: lactonic and acidic. Lactonic forms exhibit better biocidal, cytotoxic, and pro-inflammatory activities also are good anti-cancer agents. On the other hand, acidic forms are better foaming agents along with higher water solubility and find applications in the food, cosmetics, and bioremediation industries.

Based on application, the sophorolipid market is segmented into household detergents, personal care, food processing, industrial & institutional cleaners, oilfield chemicals, and others.The personal care segment is the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR.



Personal care is consumer products used for personal hygiene and beautification, such as hand soap, facial cleanser, body wash, perfumes, moisturizer, facial treatments, shampoo, etc.The product consisting of sophorolipids means that it has antimicrobial, antiseborrheic, deodorant, and skin-protective properties.



Moreover, excellent biosurfactant properties have contributed to an increase in the popularity of sophorolipids in the manufacture of personal care products such as shampoos and deodorants.

Further, sophorolipids’ antifungal properties are expected to improve their use in the manufacture of anti-dandruff shampoos and anti-bacterial agents, which will further propel the demand for sophorolipids in the personal care industry.For instance, there is also a 40% sophorolipid solution on the market called Sopholiance Sophorose-lipids, which displays specific anti-bacterial activity and anti-lipase activity and is used for various skin and deodorant problems.



Sopholiance S is recommended from 1% to 2% in a wide variety of cosmetic products, including oily skin products, face cleansers, make-up removers, acne-prone skincare, unique Asian skincare routine, and deodorants. This substance is intended for cosmetic processing and is recommended for addition to ready-to-wear cosmetic emulsions at a temperature below 40°C at a concentration of 0.5-3 percent. Therefore, all these factors are anticipated to boost the demand for sophorolipids in the personal care industry.

COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to travel bans, lockdowns, and business shutdowns.In the North America region, the US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases than Canada and Mexico.



This is expected to impact the chemical and materials industry in the region. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is expected to get affected and may negatively impact the North America Sophorolipid Market.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America Sophorolipid Market are Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd; Givaudan; Evonik Industries AG; and Saraya Co., Ltd. are among a few players operating in the North America Sophorolipid Market.

