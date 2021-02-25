New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Soil Stabilization Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Method, Application and Additive" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004223/?utm_source=GNW

The process consists of stabilizing techniques such as incorporation of additives or mechanical blending of different soil types.



Various stabilizing agents such as cement, lime, fly ash, and blast furnace slag are used to stabilize the soil.The steps involved in soil stabilization process are evaluating the properties of a given soil, analyzing and deciding the lacking property of soil, selecting the effective and efficient method of stabilization, and designing and stabilizing the soil for the intended durability and stability values.



Mechanical and chemical stabilization are two main methods of soil stabilization. Soil stabilization is mainly used in road construction projects.

An increase in the number of construction and infrastructure activities across the region due to growing urbanization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the North America soil stabilization market.. Governments across the region are investing huge amounts in infrastructural activities such as roadway networks, dams, railways, and government institutes—such as schools and hospitals, which bolster the market growth. The urban activities alter the physical conditions and increase the pollution levels in the soil. The urban processes impact the physical, biochemical properties, and pollutant loads that affect the life-supporting services rendered by the soil. Continuously rising industrialization in developing countries leads to soil contamination that destroys soil quality. All these factors create the need for soil protection and soil remediation, which is achieved by soil stabilization. The application of different soil stabilization additives in optimum quantities offers various benefits to the soil. Soil stabilization reduces soil movement by keeping the soil intact in place, reduces the soil erodibility by altering soil structure, changes the physical properties of the soil, and retains soil moisture.

The soil stabilization market in North America is segmented into application.Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, non-agricultural, and agricultural.



In 2018, the industrial segment held the largest market share.The growing investments in infrastructure and increasing construction of dams, railroads, and roads drive the market growth for this segment.



Soil stabilization increases the load-bearing capacity, tensile strength, and overall soil performance, which makes the soil stabilization process suitable for industrial applications.The process makes the soil durable for road construction and other heavy applications.



Further, the upsurge in urbanization with the rising population is expected to boost the market growth for this segment in the coming years.

At present, major countries in North America are under lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Lesser production of goods and commodities is hampering the growth of the North America soil stabilization market as the demand for these solutions has been declined since the past couple of months.



The US has reported the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across the world.The measures taken to contain the spread are hindering the chemical and material industry in the region, mainly due to disruptions in the supply and distribution chain.



In addition, the overall restrictions on manufacturing processes, research, and development activities are restraining the growth of the North America soil stabilization market.

The overall North America soil stabilization market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America soil stabilization market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America soil stabilization market. Global Road Technology; Soilworks, LLC; Aggrebind, Inc.; Carmeuse; AltaCrete Ltd.; SNF Holding Company; Irridan USA; Tensar International Limited; Wirtgen Group; and Graymont Limited are among the players operating in the market.

