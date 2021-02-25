BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. a leader in empowering the work-from-anywhere era with solutions such as GoTo, LastPass, and Rescue, today announced results of a global study executed by IDG that reveals the new reality of long-term remote and flexible work. The research shows IT leaders are increasingly concerned about security and scalability of the remote work tools adopted early in the pandemic to address the sudden shift to remote work. As a result, 65 percent of those surveyed are actively consolidating remote work tools, citing the need for ease of administration, ease of use, and scalability.



The study indicates there's room for improvement when it comes to cybersecurity and the effectiveness of remote work tools. The surge in remote work exposed 66 percent of respondents to cyber risks, and IT help desks are struggling to securely support workers as:

31 percent expect to use vulnerable devices when working remotely

45 percent will rely exclusively on unsecured home Wi-Fi networks in 2021

These concerns are driving IT teams to find effective integrated remote access and support solutions.

60 percent of respondents are considering increasing investment in remote work tools, with the average expenditure expected to grow by 21 percent this year

84 percent of respondents said that remote work tools enhance productivity

Two-thirds of respondents are actively consolidating remote work tools with a trusted vendor in 2021



The statistics confirm that the pandemic has created a permanent shift toward remote work. With flexible work becoming the new business as usual, IT leaders will continue to be responsible for supporting technology ranging from video conferencing platforms and communications tools to remote access & support solutions and other cloud-based technology. This means a well-thought-out plan for long-term, secure, and efficient flexible support is more important than ever.

“The research indicates that as companies transitioned to remote work, there is an increasing need for remote access and support solutions that offer more security while maintaining user productivity,” said Barbara Call, Senior Director of Content Strategy and Operations at IDG Communications, Inc. “The study shows that IT leaders should prioritize remote access and support tools that minimize disruptions for remote workers and make users feel supported wherever and however they work.”

“Companies need to invest for the future, not just the pandemic. The respondents say they should consider consolidating their remote work portfolio in order to focus on solutions that reduce IT headaches and remove complexity from day-to-day roles,” she added.

Dave Campbell, Head of the Remote Solutions Group, at LogMeIn, said, “This survey shows companies are clearly re-evaluating their remote work tools and will need to make changes this year. They are finding that it is vital to consider the ways the tools will impact their employees and help desk staff. This means IT leaders need to place greater emphasis on tools that will minimize disruptions in employees’ day-to-day work to maintain productivity and make sure that employees feel supported, while still ensuring they don’t fall short in terms of infrastructure, IT, and data security in 2021.”

Download the IDG whitepaper at https://www.logmeinrescue.com/content/ensure-productivity-and-security

