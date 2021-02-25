NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Data Preparation Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 7th annual report addresses perceptions and intentions surrounding data preparation, a capacity for IT and business users to model, prepare, and combine data prior to analysis.



The 2021 Data Preparation Market Study explores user sentiment and perceptions, the nature of current implementations, and plans for future deployment. The study examines requirements such as usability, integration, and manipulation features as well as output and deployment options. It covers industry support for data preparation and compares user requirements to industry capabilities.

According to the study, data preparation ranks 5th among the 41 technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence, with 63% of respondents stating data preparation is critical or very important and 65% constantly or frequently making use of data preparation. Almost three quarters say their current data preparation is highly or somewhat effective.

“Data preparation shows a steep increase in interest from the previous year, now entering the level of importance seen for reporting, dashboards, data integration, and data warehousing,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “Data preparation is an important piece of the trend toward user empowerment and self-service business intelligence, and as such drives an increasing amount of investment among users and suppliers alike.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587