SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAY®, a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and architectural designs, today announces the expansion of its crypto hardware wallet line, the CORAZON, in aluminum variants. The CORAZON is created in partnership with Satoshilabs the creators of Trezor, the first and leading hardware wallet – now available for pre-orders for $599.



The CORAZON is built upon the same open-sourced technology that powers the Trezor Model T allowing users to keep their crypto private keys secure and accessible. Supporting over 1,500 cryptocurrencies, the CORAZON is individually machined from aerospace grade aluminum, sandblasted and anodized into an aerodynamic device that is incredibly strong, obsessively light and undeniably iconic.

“GRAY is excited to expand the CORAZON line to include the aluminum variants allowing us to offer a variety of colors that appeal to a new wave of crypto users globally,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY®. “The CORAZON Aluminum provides investors the opportunity to manage their digital currencies securely and stylishly – it’s the perfect blend of function and luxury.”

The CORAZON aluminum will be available in four unique colors:

Additionally, the CORAZON is available in limited Titanium colors:

For more information or to pre-order the CORAZON Aluminum, visit: https://gray.inc/collections/corazon-wallet

About GRAY®:

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY®'s designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

About SatoshiLabs:

SatoshiLabs is a privately held company founded in 2013 and based in the Czech Republic. The first company product was the world's first cryptocurrency hardware wallet. Its popular flagship product, the Trezor Model T, introduced new measures of security such as its full-color touchscreen. SatoshiLabs is also the creator of more than 22 innovative security standards like Recovery seed, Passphrase, or Shamir Backup, which are significantly improving the whole industry of online security. Present in over 220 countries worldwide, SatoshiLabs remains open-source, making the best security solutions accessible to anyone, anywhere. More information at www.satoshilabs.com and www.trezor.io.

