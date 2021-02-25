Berkeley, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivot Bio, an industry leader in products delivering microbial nitrogen to grow the world’s grain crops, announced today that Douglas Jeffries has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Jeffries brings nearly 30 years of finance and operations experience to the company as Pivot Bio continues to rapidly advance its ability to provide sustainable solutions for farmers.

“Doug is joining Pivot Bio at a critical time in our growth trajectory,” said Karsten Temme, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder. “Our research capabilities are well established, and we have high-performing products in the market, with strong demand from growers and scalable distribution.”

Jeffries is a finance executive with broad leadership experience in managing public companies, including LifeLock, RetailMeNot, Taleo, Palm, eBay as well as startups. He joins Pivot Bio with a track record of leading high performing, multinational corporate and technology teams in high growth environments.

“We have built a strong foundation and are positioned to become a leading presence in the $180 billion global fertilizer market,” said Temme. “Doug’s experience in high-growth companies strongly complements our leadership team. His expertise combined with the broad agricultural and deep scientific knowledge that is already part of our leadership enables us to serve more growers as they look to improve their economics and sustainability of their land.”

Pivot Bio commercialized its inaugural microbial nitrogen, Pivot Bio PROVEN®, for corn in 2019. The company added Pivot Bio RETURN™ for wheat in 2020 and sorghum in 2021.

About Pivot Bio:

At Pivot Bio, we believe in meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Our unparalleled understanding of the crop microbiome will help create a future with cleaner water and air. We are dedicated to providing farmers with solutions so they can grow high-quality, environmentally-responsible and sustainably-focused crops that help feed families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pivotbio.com and follow @pivotbio on Twitter.

