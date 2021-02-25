BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Harthun today announced that he will vote 100% of his 20,000 shares of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF) in support of each of Tobias Welo and Thomas Wetherald’s (the “Concerned Shareholders”) proposals on the WHITE Consent Card. Mr. Harthun believes that the changes proposed – including the removal of the five incumbent directors and the election of the Concerned Shareholders’ five nominees – will help unlock value for Taronis’ shareholders.



Mr. Harthun commented:

“I believe the Concerned Shareholders’ five, highly-qualified nominees will bring competence and integrity to Taronis’ boardroom – qualities which seem to be currently lacking from the management team and Board of Directors. As someone who has known Tobias Welo for more than twenty years, I have a high degree of confidence that his public company investing experience will help him serve the best interests of all Taronis’ shareholders. I am confident the Concerned Shareholders will bring a sound, value-additive corporate strategy to Taronis and help reverse the material stock dilution, financial mismanagement and value destruction overseen by the Company’s incumbent Board and management team. For these reasons, I intend to vote the WHITE Consent Card in support of the Concerned Shareholders of Taronis.”

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including future operations, are neither promises nor guarantees and may constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. There is no assurance or guarantee with respect to the prices at which any securities of the Issuer will trade, and such securities may not trade at prices that are stated, estimated or implied herein. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current assumptions, estimates and expectations, but are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Numerous factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and other risk factors detailed in various publicly available documents filed by the Issuer from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption “Risk Factors” in Issuer’s Annual Report. Eric Harthun cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Eric Harthun disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Issuer expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

Contact

Eric Harthun

enharthun@yahoo.com



