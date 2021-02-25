NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Player , the video delivery and intelligence platform trusted by over half of the ComScore top 50 media properties, today announced a partnership with PulsePoint , a data insights company revolutionizing health decisions through real-time data, to integrate PulsePoint’s health activation platform Life by PulsePoint™ with JW Player’s video inventory. The partnership enables brands and agencies to reach health audiences in real time as they watch relevant, brand-safe video content on the JW Player network, which has 500 million average daily video impressions across over 12,000 media sites.



Life by PulsePoint™ is the leading health first activation platform used by 90% of the top life science companies and their agency partners to reach and engage healthcare providers and direct-to-consumer audiences in real time. The platform offers contextual targeting in combination with other health and behavioral targeting capabilities, all in compliance with NAI code of conduct, DAA, IAB, GDPR and CCPA standards and HIPAA regulations. In partnership with JW Player, healthcare marketers using Life can target audiences based on the content of video inventory, in addition to the webpage they’re hosted on, opening up inventory and enabling more accurate and relevant media placements.

“As we approach a future without third-party cookies, healthcare marketers are radically rethinking their approach to reach their audiences,” said Andrew Stark, Chief Revenue Officer at PulsePoint. “Our proprietary data targeting solutions are the backbone for hundreds of healthcare brands seeking instant access to forecast, target and engage DTC and HCP audiences at scale. With PulsePoint’s targeting capabilities and JW Player’s vast inventory of videos and video intelligence, our agency and brand clients will be able to target their video media in real-time without the limitations of cookies.”

PulsePoint’s health-specific contextual technology uses health-specific natural language processing to categorize health terminology down to the specificity and customization required in healthcare. With the integration with JW Player, PulsePoint can now categorize the audio track behind video health content, down to a very granular level, and can use this to target relevant video content to a specific health condition, treatment or OTC therapeutic area. This opens up inventory that would otherwise be lost, increasing scale without compromising specificity and brand safety.

“Our data shows us that consumers are watching more video than ever, and we know marketers are eager to serve their prospects relevant ads on those videos as we move toward a cookieless future,” said Michael Schwalb, GM of Partnerships and Data at JW Player. “PulsePoint is a peerless leader in contextual targeting for healthcare, and we’re proud to partner with them to allow health brands to place relevant ads on our vast video inventory.”

The news follows a surge in adoption of JW Player’s video platform during the pandemic. In the last year, JW Player gained over 850 new customers across a diverse range of industries, and entered new partnerships with ComScore and Oracle Data Cloud to turbocharge their contextual ad targeting and video monetization capabilities, giving marketers an unprecedented ability to place relevant and brand-safe ads in real time.

About JW Player

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world’s largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Fox, VICE, Insider Inc., and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetize their content across all devices. JW Player’s massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com .

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a technology company using real time data to transform healthcare. Through machine learning and programmatic automation, we interpret the hard-to-read signals of the health journey to understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. We do this by unifying real-time Digital Determinants of Health™, offline and clinical data to create a unique and precise view of health audiences that refines, improves and increases its view over time.