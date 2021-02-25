TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on March 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The Company will issue its financial results on March 8, 2021.



Q4 2020 CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 TIME: 1:00 p.m. EST

Please Login from your computer as a Guest: https://timbercreekfinancial.adobeconnect.com/tfq42020/

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, call the Dial-In Number:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 223-7310

Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 788-4930

WEBCAST: The audio webcast and accompanying slide show can be accessed at www.timbercreekfinancial.com under Investor Relations

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

SOURCE: Timbercreek Financial

For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Karynna Ma

416-923-9967

kma@timbercreek.com