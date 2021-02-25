SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the real-time indexing database company, today announced Shruti Bhat as the organization’s first Chief Product Officer & SVP Marketing. Bhat previously served as the company’s Senior Vice President of product and marketing, and in her new title, she will continue to oversee product management, design, marketing, demand generation, and branding. Bhat joined Rockset’s founding team in 2017, and served a critical role in scaling the organization to its $40 million Series B round of funding in Oct. 2020.



“The past three years with Rockset have been a tremendous experience, building alongside some of the industry’s brightest minds in web-scale data management, distributed systems, and real-time analytics,” said Bhat. “Rockset delivers a solution to a challenge that desperately needs attention: real-time analytics in the age of modern digital businesses, where interactive data applications are replacing static reports. Rockset continually ‘wows’ users because of how fast, flexible, and easy we make it to embed real-time analytics in these applications, and we are just getting started. It’s in the Rockset DNA to continue pushing ourselves to innovate and improve, and I’m more excited than ever about what Rockset’s future holds.”



Prior to joining Rockset, Bhat served as Senior Director of Product Management at Oracle, where she led a team responsible for cross-portfolio product management spanning Oracle’s SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS portfolio. She joined Oracle through the acquisition of Ravello Systems in 2016, where she was Vice President of Marketing and built a successful inbound marketing engine from zero to hundreds of customers, leading to the successful acquisition. Previously, she also held product and engineering roles at VMware, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard.



Rockset is seeing phenomenal growth as real-time analytics becomes critical for organizations of all sizes across a broad range of use cases — including e-commerce sites, logistics and delivery tracking systems, gaming leaderboards, fraud detection systems, health and fitness trackers, social media newsfeeds, and more. Over the last six months, Rockset’s revenue grew 880%, and the company added hundreds of new users, while the aggregate number of queries executed on the platform increased by 233%. Rockset has proven to be a vital piece of the stack for building modern data applications.



“As one of our founding team members, Shruti has been a key component to Rockset’s success to date,” said Venkat Venkataramani, Co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “As we look ahead, there is no better leader than Shruti to help usher the company into its next phase of growth.”



Rockset is hiring. To view current openings, visit https://jobs.lever.co/rockset.

Supporting Resources

About Rockset

Rockset is a real-time database in the cloud, built by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware. Rockset is backed by Greylock and Sequoia. For more information, go to rockset.com or follow @RocksetCloud.

Media Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Rockset

rockset@offleashpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad25b9a6-7904-41bc-84d5-126c010460f2