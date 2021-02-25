Rheem’s ProTerra-model hybrid electric water heater beats a standard electric unit four times over in terms of energy costs and the ability to quickly heat the water.

Rheem’s ProTerra-model hybrid electric water heater beats a standard electric unit four times over in terms of energy costs and the ability to quickly heat the water.

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media is excited to once again honor an elite group of manufacturers and products that are making real progress in reducing the impact of construction upon our natural environment. They range from super-efficient solar energy management and heating equipment to one-of-a-kind recycling projects and an indoor greenhouse.

Products like these will continue to steer us toward more sustainable lifestyles. Take, for example, The AZEK Company’s Full-Circle PVC Recycling Program, which uses scraps of decking and siding from construction sites and reprocesses them into new decking, siding, cladding, and trim products.

Another winner is Rheem’s ProTerra Hybrid Electric Water Heater, which is four times more efficient than a standard electric tank, has built-in leak detection and shut-off, and can be controlled from a mobile device.

“Green Builder Media’s highly coveted Innovation Awards are allocated to the industry’s most advanced products that enhance the efficiency, health, intelligence, and resiliency of the built environment,” says Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media's CEO. “This year’s winners match shifting homeowner needs by optimizing performance, aesthetics, and sustainability.”

Other winning categories include HVAC, solar, energy management, insulation, decking, energy recovery ventilator, and a kitchen garden product that allows anyone to grow herbs, vegetables, and microgreens inside year-round.

Read the full coverage of these innovative products or download the full issue, which also includes coverage of this year’s Home of the Year winners.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachments

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com