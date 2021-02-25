CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With employers around the world wanting to help protect their workers from incidents, Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, has released a new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) module for its Control of Work solution to simplify PPE management.

Especially during the COVID-19 era, PPE is vital. Sphera’s PPE Selector software allows users to get clear and accurate guidance and instructions on the proper protective equipment. Every year, preventable incidents caused by workers not using the proper PPE lead to scores of workplace-related incidents and near-misses. Injuries are costly for employers, too.

Sphera’s new PPE Selector module for SpheraCloud is the first Software as a Service-based solution that automatically displays a list of recommended PPE based on the characteristics of the work. Key features include:

Fully configurable lists for recommended PPE based on regulatory and in-house requirements.

Pictures of recommended PPE for easy identification and improved compliance.

The ability to specify PPE at multiple stages of the Permit to Work lifecycle and to print or display the proper procedures and required PPE.

“As we saw with the PPE shortages last year caused by COVID-19, Personal Protective Equipment is more important than ever to help keep workers safe,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “Sphera’s PPE Selector module for Control of Work allows the right people to get the right information about the proper PPE at the right time to help keep them safe.”

To learn more about Sphera’s integrated approach to PPE, watch the demonstration video.

###

About Sphera

Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. We are a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services with a focus on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

Ellen Bremseth Sphera Solutions ebremseth@sphera.com