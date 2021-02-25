Atlanta Georgia, USA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a peerless bloodline that goes back to the iconic first 1959 Triumph Bonneville, the updated 2021 modern classic Bonneville family encompasses the legendary spectrum of British designed motorcycle icons, from the original Bonneville T120, T120 Black and T100, to the custom inspired Street Twin and limited-edition Street Twin Gold Line edition, the classic Bonneville Speedmaster cruiser and the stunning Bonneville Bobber.

Each one was born from Triumph’s advanced R&D facility in Hinckley, where the dedicated UK design team creates, engineers, and prototypes every motorcycle. Each one is crafted to maintain all of their legendary design DNA and to deliver the truly modern capability that lives up to Triumph’s world-leading reputation for premium quality and ride.

Joining the Thruxton RS, launched last year to international acclaim, the new Bonneville line-up will be enhanced further still in April 2021, with the official reveal of the new generation Scrambler 1200 and Street Scrambler, when full details will be released.

NEW 2022 BONNEVILLE T120 AND T120 BLACK

Timeless. Capable. Beautiful.

The definitive British motorcycle icon takes its torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, sophisticated setup and beautiful Bonneville DNA and significantly upgrades it, delivering a new benchmark for timeless character and easy riding capability. With a significantly enhanced handling set-up, courtesy of a significant 15.5lb weight savings, new lightweight aluminum wheel rims, and new higher specification Brembo brakes, plus new rider technology, including cruise control and enhanced riding modes and even more responsive throttle, the Bonneville legend continues.

Available in North America starting May 2021 for $12,050 USD



New 2022 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

1200cc High Torque twin engine

More responsive and lower emissions

ENHANCED HANDLING

15.5lbs (7kg) lighter

New lightweight aluminum wheel rims

New higher-specification Brembo brakes and twin discs

More dynamic, agile, and neutral ride

ENHANCED TECHNOLOGY

New cruise control fitted as standard

Enhanced road and rain riding modes

ENHANCED STYLE AND DETAILING

New instrument face and branding

116 ACCESSORIES

NEW 2022 BONNEVILLE T100

Classic. Capable. Beautiful.

The perfect introduction to the iconic Bonneville family, the latest generation of Triumph’s authentic and original T100 incorporates its torque-rich and thrilling performance, confidence-inspiring handling and timeless Bonneville style with a significant upgrade to the latest 900cc High Torque twin engine delivering 10HP more power and lower emissions. Add to that a lighter overall weight, higher specification brakes and suspension, the latest rider technology and sophisticated new detailing, and you get an even more beautiful and refined T100 ride.

Available in North America starting March 2021 for $10,500 USD

New 2022 Bonneville T100

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

10HP more power, 64HP @ 7,400 rpm and 59 LB-FT @ 3,750 RPM

More responsive and 500rpm higher redline

900cc High Torque twin engine

More responsive and lower emissions

ENHANCED HANDLING

9lbs lighter

New cartridge forks

New higher specification Brembo front brake

ENHANCED STYLE AND DETAILING

New instrument face

New black powder-coated engine covers and cam cover

117 ACCESSORIES

NEW 2022 STREET TWIN.

Fun. Stylish. Capable.

The latest generation of Triumph’s best-selling modern classic delivers all of the Street Twin’s torque-rich and thrilling performance, confidence-inspiring handling and contemporary custom style, and enhances it with the latest 900cc High Torque twin engine for lower emissions. With an even more comfortable bench seat and a host of new, refined details and finishes, plus an extensive range of 120 Genuine Accessories, the beautiful and easy handling Street Twin is the perfect modern classic ride for new and experienced motorcyclists alike.

Available in North America starting March 2021 for $9,400 USD

New 2022 Street Twin

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

900cc High Torque twin engine

Lower emissions

ENHANCED COMFORT AND STYLE

New deeper foam, more comfortable bench seat

New cast wheels with machined detailing

New bodywork and brushed aluminum detailing

HIGH SPECIFICATION FOR A CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING RIDE

Light and agile, with a low 30in seat height

Brembo front brake caliper

Two Riding Modes, LED rear light*, ABS, and switchable traction control

120 ACCESSORIES





NEW 2022 STREET TWIN GOLD LINE LIMITED EDITION

Beautiful. Desirable. Exclusive.

This exquisite hand-detailed custom edition of the 2022 Street Twin delivers all of the new generation updates and celebrates the timeless classic Triumph logo and hand-painted, gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop. There are only 1000 of these beautiful motorcycles worldwide, each one coming with a certificate of authenticity personalized with the unique VIN number of the bike, making these even more exclusive.



Available in North America starting June 2021 for $10,150 USD

New 2022 Street Twin Gold Line Limited Edition

LIMITED EDITION OF 1000

Certificate of authenticity

HAND-DETAILED CUSTOM SPECIAL

Showcasing the gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop

Unique Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme with hand-painted gold detailing

ALL OF THE NEW 2021 STREET TWIN UPDATES

Enhanced performance and lower emissions

Enhanced comfort and style, including new bench seat, cast wheels, and bodywork

NEW 2022 BONNEVILLE SPEEDMASTER

Beautiful. Capable. Comfortable.

The perfect laid-back, long-distance ride, the latest generation of Triumph’s classic British custom delivers all of the Speedmaster’s all-day capability and sophisticated style, and significantly upgrades it with enhanced engine performance, higher specification equipment and more premium detailing. With 79 accessories, including luggage, the new generation promises an even more comfortable, stylish and refined ride.

Available in North America starting March 2021 for $13,150 USD

New 2022 Bonneville Speedmaster

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

1200cc High Torque twin engine

More responsive and lower emissions

ENHANCED HANDLING

Higher specification Showa 47mm cartridge forks

Improved rider and passenger comfort

ENHANCED STYLE AND DETAILING

New instrument face

79 ACCESSORIES

NEW 2022 BONNEVILLE BOBBER

Pure. Brutal. Beauty.

As stunning to look at as it is thrilling to ride, the latest generation of Triumph’s stripped-back, elegant custom classic has all of the previous generation Bobber’s peerless authenticity and engineering innovation and adds all of the Bobber Black’s category-defining capability, for a new Bobber that delivers the best of both worlds. Significant updates include enhanced engine performance for an even more responsive and thrilling ride, higher specification technology and equipment, and an all-new blacked-out, chunkier style. With a range of 77 genuine Triumph accessories on offer, including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, and its class leading adjustable seating and foot peg position, the Bobber has been designed for riders to adapt to suit them and their style.



Available in North America starting March 2021 for $13,150 USD

New 2022 Bonneville Bobber

ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

1200cc High Torque twin engine

More responsive with reduced inertia

Lower emissions

ENHANCED CAPABILITY

New larger 3gal fuel tank

Higher specification Brembo brakes and Showa forks

New 16in fat front wheel

NEW BLACKED-OUT STYLE AND DETAILING

New black powder-coated engine, cam, and sprocket covers

New instrument styling

77 ACCESSORIES





NEW 2022 TRIUMPH SCRAMBLERS.

Coming soon.

Full details of the new 2022 Scrambler 1200 XC and XE will be revealed on the April 13th, 2021.

Full details of the new 2022 New Street Scrambler will be revealed on the April 20th, 2021.

1959 BONNEVILLE T120.

The original British Superbike.

When the Bonneville T120 was launched in 1959 it changed the motorcycle world, not just because of its stunning looks, but also because it redefined what performance and motorcycling was all about. The combination of its twin cylinder and twin carburetor performance, its step change in handling and a new and unique blend of British design with 50’s Americana made the T120 a global success, where it went on to play a huge part in the explosion of 1960’s teenage biking culture in the UK, and across the world.

This legendary Triumph was famously named after the 1956 motorcycle land speed record breaking ‘Texas Cee-Gar’ streamliner Triumph, which smashed the world record hitting 214.4mph at the home of speed, the Bonneville salt flats in the USA, piloted by Texan racing legend Johnny Allen.

With a performance advantage, due to its parallel twin Triumph engine in a unique new twin carb set-up, and lightweight Triumph chassis, this original Bonneville T120 became the starting point for many of the modern classic motorcycle styles available today, where riders in the 60’s modified the T120 to create the first Bonnie café racers, custom roadsters, cruisers, bobbers and desert sled scramblers. Each of those custom bike styles went on to become iconic motorcycles in their own right, which continue today – all from that original 59 Bonneville DNA. These original customs become the bike of choice for famous motorcyclists across multiple generations, who used the Bonneville to race, ride and personalize including American movie legend Steve McQueen.

In the modern era at Triumph’s R&D center in Hinckley the Bonneville evolution has continued since its re-introduction into the line-up in 2001, with a focus on maintaining that original essence and iconic signature design features, from the timeless silhouette to their signature British twin torque rich performance and sound, married to truly modern capability and a ride to match its legendary looks. With a commitment and promise to always deliver today’s Bonneville’s, this new generation once again takes a step forward with Triumph’s class leading handling, premium finish, and thrilling performance – all designed to deliver today’s Bonneville.

ABOUT TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES



First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 118 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2020. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire in the United Kingdom, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

Building around 60,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has around 650 dealers worldwide.

This focus, innovation, and engineering passion have today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the stunning new Trident 660, world-leading Rocket R and GT, epic Tiger 900, new higher performance Street Triple 1200 RS, iconic Scrambler 1200, Speed Triple, transcontinental Tiger 1200, iconic Triumph Bonneville family including the sporty Speed Twin, Bonneville Bobber, legendary Thruxton, accessible Street Twin, Street Scrambler and iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

Triumph currently employs around 1,800 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, India, China and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

