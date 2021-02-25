New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Frozen Fruits Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type, Application, and Technique [Freeze Drying and Individual Quick Freezing ]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004208/?utm_source=GNW

Frozen fruits are a rich source of various antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.



In addition, frozen fruits are gaining popularity among consumers as they offer many advantages than fresh fruits.For instance, frozen fruits are easily available in the market and have a longer shelf life than fresh fruits.



Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional values of frozen fruits coupled with the growing clean eating habits of consumers would propel the growth of the North America frozen fruits market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the North America frozen fruits market is segmented into citrus fruit, tropical fruits, berries, and others.In 2019, the tropical fruits segment dominated the market, and the berries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Fresh, clean, sound, and ripe fruits are used in preparation of various end-products, whether natural or tropical (climate region surrounding the Equator) fruit.To make frozen tropical fruits, fresh tropical fruits undergo numerous processes—such as washing, peeling, grading, cutting, blanching, and deactivating enzyme activity, depending on the form of the product.



Frozen tropical fruit is used in fruit cocktails, smoothies, ice creams, desserts, preserves, pastries, yogurts, and drinks.A few tropical fruits are primarily used in the making of ethnic food items such aspickle, guacamole, and freshwater.



Therefore, North America are experiencing the high market growth for tropical fruits.

North America comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada, and developing nations such as Mexico.The food and beverage companies operating in the region are continuously enhancing their overall business processes to meet the rising demands from customers.



A large number of domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in North America.Owing to the rising adoption of veganism, many consumers prefer a diet plan that includes fruits and vegetables only.



The trend accelerates the demand for frozen fruits across North America.Also, various frozen fruits such as strawberry, banana, apple, cranberry, cherry, blueberry, peach, blackberry, nectarine, and raspberry are used in the making of different types of sweet pies.



The confectionary and bakery sector in the region is increasingly demanding frozen fruits due to the rising consumption of pies. Moreover, the growth of the North America frozen fruit market is driven by the highly developed and evolved cold chain facilities and infrastructure across the region and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Additionally, an increase in the percentage of working women in North America bolsters the demand for ready-to-eat convenience food, which is expected to fuel the North America frozen fruit market growth during the forecast period.

Greenyard, Crop’s Fruits NV, Wawona Frozen Foods, Mirelite Mirsa Co. Ltd., SunOpta Inc., Greenyard, and General Mills Inc. are among the players operating in the North America frozen fruits market.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.As of November 2020, the US, Canada, and Mexico in North America are among the worst-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The pandemic is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Shutdowns in food & beverages industry and disruptions in supply chains are hampering the supplies of various products.



The US has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across North America. The shutdown of many food processing plants during the lockdown is restraining the growth of the North America frozen fruits market.

