FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, has joined the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA), the state’s leading industrial trade association aimed at advancing manufacturing in South Carolina. Comprised of more than 200 manufacturing companies that represent more than 80,000 associates in South Carolina, the SCMA advocates for its members by working to advance relevant public policies, address regulatory challenges, and provide services that help manufacturers create jobs and strengthen the state’s economy. In pursuit of these goals, the SCMA works closely with state lawmakers, officials, and agencies on issues impacting manufacturing industries, including workforce and education, taxes and economic development, environment, energy, infrastructure, legal reform, and employment.

As an SCMA member, AVX will have access to a variety of pertinent, informative, and educational conferences, meetings, programs, services, events, and resources specifically designed to address the needs and interests of manufacturers as they relate to several key areas of regional and industry importance, including human resources, workforce development, safety, environment, taxes and economic development, energy, and legislative and government affairs. Through its membership, AVX will also have the opportunity to form strategic relationships with other SCMA member companies, leveraging its own strengths and unique industry experience to facilitate the exchange of mutually beneficial ideas, information, and resources. In addition, through SCMA’s innovative SC Future Makers initiative, which was launched to help overcome the challenges of recruiting the next generation of talented, skilled professionals within the manufacturing industry, AVX will join other member companies in showcasing its company profile on an online platform accessible to students interested in pursuing a career in manufacturing.

“We are proud to join more than 200 regional manufacturers as members of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and look forward to the wide range of opportunities and added value now available to us through SCMA’s instructional programming, public policy efforts, and community outreach," said Jeff Schmersal, Chief Operating Officer at AVX. “As a leading manufacturer and supplier of components critical to the continued acceleration of technological capabilities in virtually all electronic products and global markets, we realize our responsibilities to customers, shareholders, employees, and community extend beyond design engineering and manufacturing. South Carolina has always served as our corporate headquarters, and we believe that joining the SCMA is an optimal way to engage with key policymakers, officials, and regulatory agencies regarding important issues facing industrial manufacturers, including the environment, energy, and infrastructure. AVX is committed to working alongside other member companies in support of the Alliance’s many regionally beneficial initiatives.”

For more information about the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, please visit https://www.myscma.com/. For more information about AVX and its extensive portfolio of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

About South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance is the only statewide organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of manufacturers. Its mission is to elevate the quality of life for all South Carolinians by advancing the state’s manufacturing industry. The SCMA membership is comprised of more than 200 manufacturing companies that represent more than 80,000 associates in South Carolina. For additional information about the SCMA, please visit www.myscma.com.

Attachment

Nicholas Kovalsky AVX Corporation (864) 967-2150 communications@avx.com Christina Sandidge BtB Marketing Communications (919) 872-8172 christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com