VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYAS, a leader in threat intelligence, adversary infrastructure, and network defense, today announced that it had closed a $US16 million round of funding led by Austin, TX based, S3 Ventures. The funds will be used to accelerate product development and global market expansion for the company’s cyber attack infrastructure identification and blocking technology.



As part of the financing, Charlie Plauche, Partner at S3 Ventures, will join the HYAS board of directors. The round was also supported by Uncorrelated Ventures, Tightline Holdings, Cyber Mentor Fund, Dcode Capital and the continued participation from previous investors M12, Startup Capital Ventures, and 205 Capital.

“Supply-chain, phishing and ransomware attacks continue to victimize enterprises and government organizations because traditional approaches to security aren’t closing the gap fast enough. HYAS turns the table on attackers by exposing and blocking their infrastructure, and communication channels,” said Dave Ratner, CEO, HYAS. “This new round of financial support and the deep expertise of our new and existing partners will help us accelerate the execution of our vision on a global scale.”

“Nobody understands cyber adversary infrastructure like HYAS,” said Charlie Plauche, Partner, S3 Ventures. “With the company’s track record of rapid expansion and multiple Fortune 100 companies among its existing customers, we’re confident that HYAS’s unique approach will help enterprises improve their security posture. We are very excited to partner with CEO Dave Ratner and the impressive team to accelerate growth in 2021 and beyond.”

HYAS focuses on the attacker infrastructure rather than the individual attack and includes a portfolio of innovative solutions that identify the infrastructure and communication flows used by cyber criminals and fraudsters. HYAS Protect combines infrastructure expertise and multi-variant communication pattern analysis to deliver a generational leap, delivering preemptive security against existing and emerging attacks. HYAS Insight helps enterprise security operations center (SOC) and fraud teams speed investigations and reduce threat and fraud costs. HYAS also provides intelligence services to help enterprises accelerate their cyber investigation efforts.

About HYAS

HYAS, a First Nations word meaning “great and powerful,” is the world’s leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS has constructed what is arguably the world’s largest data lake of attacker infrastructure including unrivaled domain-based intelligence. HYAS leverages its infrastructure knowledge to deliver a generational leap forward in cybersecurity. HYAS provides the industry’s first security solution that integrates into an organization’s existing security technology stack to proactively detect and mitigate cyber risks before attacks happen, and to identify the infrastructure behind the attacks. Threat and fraud response teams use HYAS to hunt, find, and identify adversary infrastructure while enterprises can proactively block both known and not-yet-launched phishing and ransomware attacks at the network layer. For more information about HYAS, visit https://www.hyas.com .

About S3 Ventures

S3 Ventures is one of the largest venture capital firms based in Texas. Backed by a philanthropic, multi-billion-dollar family for over fourteen years, we empower great entrepreneurs with the commitment to patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Consumer Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology.

