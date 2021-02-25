CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the leader in integrated local marketing announced today that Robert Olivares, PhD, has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Innovation Solutions. Olivares brings over 20 years of executive sales and marketing experience in the alcohol, beverage and consumer goods industries. In his role at BrandMuscle, Olivares will be responsible for establishing and commercializing innovation product plans as part of an overarching initiative to extend the company’s leadership in local marketing execution and increase its footprint in analytics and strategic offerings. He will work closely with the executive, product, and client-facing teams to refine business goals, enhance BrandMuscle’s solutions, and develop opportunities for growth within key industry verticals and markets.

“We are looking forward to adding Robert’s unique industry expertise and guidance to the executive team as we develop new product offerings and bring them to market to enhance our clients’ performance,” said Scott Weeren, Chief Executive Officer at BrandMuscle. “His extensive experience with global brands and deep knowledge of sales and marketing are invaluable for growing BrandMuscle’s footprint and helping our clients thrive.”



Olivares previously served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), where he led trade marketing for national accounts and suppliers, beverage marketing and mixology, consumer insights, creative services, and multicultural marketing. He was also a member of the executive digital transformation committee focused on customer acquisition, content marketing, asset management, and ecommerce. Prior to RNDC, Robert held sales and marketing roles at Pepsi and Nabisco and was an adjunct professor of marketing at the University of the Incarnate Word.



“As a previous BrandMuscle client, I am intimately aware of the tremendous opportunity to grow BrandMuscle’s world-class local marketing solutions and reach new audiences,” said Olivares. “I hope to bring the client’s perspective to the decision-making table and ensure that BrandMuscle continues to lead in the through-channel marketing automation space with solutions that simplify marketing for major brands and stimulate local businesses.”



Olivares earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Business Administration from St. Edwards University, and a doctorate in Organizational Leadership and Education from the University of the Incarnate Word. He recently earned a finance certification from Cornell University. As a passionate education advocate, Olivares serves on the board for The Greater San Antonio Boys and Girls Club, San Antonio Independent School District Foundation, and the Southwest School of Art. He is also involved with the National Hispanic Business Association, San Antonio River Foundation, and Leadership San Antonio. In 2010, The San Antonio Business Journal honored Olivares on 40 under 40 list for his community leadership.



About BrandMuscle



BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

