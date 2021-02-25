VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, today announced that its CEO, Brad Moore’s exclusive interview with leading C-Suite TV anchor, Gregg Greenberg, will air on the network on Thursday February 25, 2021. This episode of C-Suite TV Insights is available at c-suitenetwork.com/tv/video/brad-moore-ceo-of-global-cannabis-applications-corp/.



C-Suite TV is an online TV network that delivers unique business programming. Their travel distribution in the top 50 US airports and 900,000 luxury hotel rooms with digital streaming via Apple/Roku/Vewd/Amazon Fire leads to a viewership base of 70 million a month. Hot off the success of their recently announced revenue deal with Europe’s largest CBD oil producer1, Moore speaks candidly about the company’s vision, blockchain generated QR code technology, both current and future plans in their quest to provide better outcomes for medical cannabis patients.

Notable C-Suite TV Insights interviews include inventor of the infomercial, original shark on “Shark Tank,” Kevin Harrington, best-selling author, speaker and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp, Bedros Keuilian, and former CEO of Steiner Sports, and current CEO of The Steiner Agency, Brandon Steiner.

“Business waits for no one and success is dependent on capitalizing on every available opportunity. I’m honored be part of GCAC’s corporate board and witness firsthand all the great things Brad, and his team are doing in this booming space. Cannabis is projected to become a $147 billion industry worldwide by 2027, so the time to gain strides is now,” said C-Suite Network Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Hayzlett.

About C-Suite TV

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from consumer to regulator - cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and to become the world’s largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

For more Company information, please visit www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles on www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

Press Contact

Phone: +1 (800) 409-5679

Email: info@cannappscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

__________________________________

1 https://cannappscorp.com/2021/02/22/gcac-announces-0-4m-deal-with-europes-largest-cbd-oil-producer/