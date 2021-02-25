Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nationwide poll of K-12 employees finds this segment of the state and local workforce has heightened concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those surveyed, the vast majority reported feeling stressed (63%), high levels of burnout/fatigue (54%), and substantial anxiety (47%) at work due to the pandemic. These worries come as K-12 employees were significantly more likely than other government employees to perceive themselves to be at risk of exposure to COVID-19 at work (60% vs. 38%).
K-12 employees’ general satisfaction with their employers plummeted from 69% in March 2020, to 44% in October 2020. Additionally, more public education professionals could leave their jobs at a time when many state and local governments are struggling to recruit and retain teachers. More than one-third (38%) of K-12 employees say that working during the pandemic has made them consider changing jobs, as compared to 25% of other government employees.
These findings are contained in a new report from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC (SLGE at ICMA-RC), K-12 Public School Employee Views on Finances, Employment Outlook, and Safety Concerns Due to COVID-19. Download the report. In addition to describing the results of the survey, the report offers recommendations for states and localities to think strategically to address these challenges. To help alleviate the safety, health, job, and financial concerns of K-12 employees, the report highlights four areas of focus for state and local governments: financial wellness, employee morale, remote work and nontraditional benefits.
A webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Register for the webinar.
“These findings should ring the alarm bell for policymakers grappling with the short- and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. education system and the K-12 workforce,” said Rivka Liss-Levinson, Ph.D., Senior Research Manager at SLGE at ICMA-RC. “State and local lawmakers are tackling complicated issues – coping with remote learning, vaccinating teachers, transitioning children back to schools, addressing school budget and teacher compensation, and filling staff shortages. We hope these findings will help inform public policy decisions on critical issues that impact K-12 workers, children and families,” she said.
“Educators are central to student achievement, just as high quality education is essential for U.S. economic competitiveness; and left unaddressed, the harm to the U.S. education workforce could be deep,” said Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President at ICMA-RC. “This research tells us that the pandemic has placed a heavy burden on the K-12 public school workforce. It is more important than ever to engage our participants with educational tools, guidance, and resources that not only help alleviate the anxiety levels faced by educators today, but also help set them up for future financial success beyond the pandemic.”
The report finds:
Information for this report is derived from an October 2020 national survey of 1,205 state and local government employees, including 494 K-12 public school employees. The survey, conducted by SLGE at ICMA-RC and Greenwald Research, assessed public sector employee views on the impact of the pandemic on their employment and financial outlook, safety concerns, and employer and benefits satisfaction. When applicable, results are compared to a March 2020 survey of 400 K-12 employees. Final data for both surveys were weighted by gender, age, income, and industry type to reflect the distribution of the state and local government workforce as found in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and the U.S. Census of Governments.
The Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC
The Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) was founded in 2007 by ICMA-RC, and in 2021, the two organizations formally joined forces to form the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC. SLGE helps local and state governments become knowledgeable and competitive employers so they can attract and retain a talented and committed workforce. It identifies leading practices and conducts research on public retirement plans, health and wellness benefits, workforce demographics and skill set needs, labor force development, as well as topics facing the not-for-profit industry and the education sector. Additionally, the center brings state and local leaders together with respected researchers. For more information, access to all research and publications, and to sign up for the center’s newsletter, visit slge.org and follow @4GovtExcellence on Twitter.
Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org Kelly Kenneally State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC 202-256-1445 kkenneally@slge.org
ICMA-RC
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org Kelly Kenneally State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC 202-256-1445 kkenneally@slge.org
ICMA-RC LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: