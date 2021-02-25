Customers in Sacramento, Seattle and Pensacola now have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE network

Eligible customers in parts of Sacramento will also have access to the newest 5G Home equipment

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More 5G in more places for customers on their phone and at home. Continuing its aggressive rollout of its transformational 5G Ultra Wideband service, Verizon today announced customers in parts of Sacramento, Seattle and Pensacola have access to the unprecedented speeds and capabilities of 5G Ultra Wideband in addition to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service. Customers in parts of Sacramento will also have access to the newest 5G Home equipment. Verizon first launched 5G Home Internet in 2018 . The broadband service is ideal for people working remotely and connecting on video conference platforms, like BlueJeans , distance learning, or streaming their favorite tv show or movie.

“Verizon continues its aggressive expansion and technological advancements of 5G Ultra Wideband service, the 21st century platform for innovation,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Customers in these cities can now take advantage of revolutionary, game-changing technology, with access to download speeds and bandwidth that can power the future of wireless and home broadband applications and solutions.”

Customers in these cities can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

Built for industrial and commercial use cases, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs many times faster than 4G. As the technology continues to mature, it is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s capabilities. Verizon’s use of mmWave spectrum, the backbone of 5G Ultra Wideband, is essential to these revolutionary capabilities and is now available to customers in parts of Sacramento, Seattle and Pensacola.

More choices for customers

Customers in these markets will continue to have access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network which runs on lower spectrum bands than 5G Ultra Wideband, using an advanced technology called Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). With Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service, when customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, their 5G-enabled devices can remain on 5G technology using lower bands of spectrum. This new technology maximizes customers’ experience on the Verizon network by allowing customers to use Verizon’s full portfolio of current spectrum resources to serve all customers. Customers can use Verizon’s wireless network in a variety of ways — from virtual learning to gaming — that requires the ability to allocate spectrum resources in real time.

For 5G Home customers, a fast, reliable home Internet changes everything. Verizon has teamed up with some of the best content providers in the industry to bring customers plenty of options. And for all your streaming needs, customers get a free, Stream TV device, which delivers access to an extensive library of OTT channels, apps and entertainment.

Specific coverage for 5G Ultra Wideband mobility can be found at https://www.verizon.com/coverage-map/ and 5G Home Internet availability be found at verizon.com/5g/home .

