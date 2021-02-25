NEVADA CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good versus bad, right versus wrong, us versus them – the building blocks of society are constructed from these constricting and polarizing paradigms. As this unnatural foundation of separation and divisiveness erodes and a new, unprecedented era approaches, it is imperative that people develop the skills and self-awareness needed to create meaningful connections and incite global change.

In her debut book, “The Earth Keeper’s Handbook: Assuming Leadership in a New World,” author Loren Swift guides readers toward achieving freedom and fulfillment through healing and reclaiming their innate inner power. She examines how the connections individuals are designed to have—interpersonal, intrapersonal, human-environment and divine—are severed, preventing harmony and creating instead an atmosphere of anxiety, fear and helplessness.

Employing her background in psychotherapy, communication training and life coaching, Swift demonstrates how to dive deep and complete the inner work necessary to truly know and accept oneself, including developing self-compassion, practicing gratitude, approaching challenges with confidence and empathy, and listening to the wisdom of the heart. She also outlines experiential exercises for healing past blockages and replacing reactionary behaviors like judgement and ill-will with empathy and compassion.

Once readers master the connection to self, they will be able to apply what they have learned to their personal and professional relationships, dismantling the harmful effects of the alienating paradigms of old and opening themselves to living in a new ‘both-and’ world. Ultimately, “The Earth Keeper’s Handbook” equips readers with the tools and practices they need to become agents of change who are inspired, grounded and dedicated to diversity, inclusion and the collective well-being.

“My intention for ‘The Earth Keeper’s Handbook’ is to help people awaken to their connectedness with life and encourage assuming a leadership role to evolve our collective experience from separation to connection,” said Swift. “Through cooperation and collaboration, we can liberate ourselves and heal the planet.”

“This is clearly a work of love, written from the heart and deeply connected to the Heart of the Earth,” said Miquel Angel Vergara Calleros, Maya Wisdom Keeper and Teacher of Maya Sacred Knowledge. “Everyone who feels passionate about protecting this Planet we call home needs to hear this message.”

“Coming exactly in time, Ms. Swift provides us with not only an overview of both the advances and challenges of our times, but insights, examples, and personal practices beautifully designed to help us meet them,” said Kaypacha of New Paradigm Astrology. “This is a book for future leaders and wisdom keepers, those called to deeply connect to their innermost core calling and bring their unique gifts and blessings out to a world in need.”

“The Earth Keeper’s Handbook: Assuming Leadership in a New World”

By Loren Swift

ISBN: 9781982235116 (softcover); 9781982235123 (electronic)

Available through local indie booksellers, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Loren Swift has a deep appreciation for the scientific, the psychological and the mystical. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in counseling from Oregon State University. Previously, she was a licensed psychotherapist working in the field of addiction recovery and dissociative disorders in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She has been a certified Nonviolent Communication trainer since 2005 and has worked as a life coach for nearly 20 years, integrating her various backgrounds to support couples and families in finding tenderness, joy and connection through mutual understanding and to support collaborative group endeavors for systemic change. For an even more powerful and transformative experience, Swift has also created “The Earth Keeper’s Handbook Companion Program,” a 16-lesson, ​video-based ​home-study program to deepen understanding ​of the lessons in the book and demonstrate how they apply to real-life situations. To learn more about Swift, her book and companion program, please visit earthkeepersall.com, or connect with her on Facebook (@lorenswiftbooks), Twitter (@earthkeepersall) and Instagram (@earthkeepersall).

