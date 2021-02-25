NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT), Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV).



The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion - and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave - and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform - On Path To $100 Million Revenues”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is positioned for explosive revenue growth starting in 2021.

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

In her presentation, Lisa outlines RQHTF’s growth strategy, and path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations). RQHTF is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic: “Virtual Care Trend is Only Accelerating - and Here to Stay (Beyond Pandemic)”

“...We continue to see strong evidence of sustained utilization increases for virtual care... One clear driver of this strength has been a steady and broad-based acceleration in our noninfectious disease-related visits. Visits for conditions such as hypertension, back pain, anxiety and depression represent over half of our general medical visit volume, up from approximately 1/3 a year ago, as our comprehensive portfolio of services enables us to meet the increasing consumer demand for virtual care.”

“...Momentum in specialty visit growth, combined with the broadening diversity of diagnoses and robust overall registration growth, continues to give us a high degree of confidence in the sustainability of our volume growth. It also reinforces our strategy of consistently expanding the clinical scope of our services, which will take a quantum leap forward when we incorporate the Livongo capabilities focused on helping people who live with chronic conditions.”

Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent: “AI Diagnositics Targeting Billion Dollar Healthcare Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream, Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent, discussed the company’s diagnostics and AI HealthTech focus, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in global healthcare markets. A highlight of the presentation was a video demo of the company’s rapid testing and tracking platform for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The platform has already been successfully deployed in testing and tracking infectious disease outbreaks globally, including ebola and malaria.

February 24 - Relay Medical and and Fio Corporation - together Fionet Rapid Response Group announced that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has engaged FRR to deploy the Fionet Platform for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time reporting at Toronto - Lester B. Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson").

The testing program is set to commence March 1, 2021 in support of multiple research studies supported in part by funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). Under the terms of the engagement, starting March 1, 2021 the Fionet digital workflow, testing, and data infrastructure will be deployed at Toronto Pearson to help manage COVID-19 testing for both passengers and employees.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), CEO Peter Gassner: “Veeva’s Cloud Innovation Powering Pharma & LifeSciences”

“...We are expanding customer relationships during a major digital transformation...helping customers with immediate needs to open up digital channels in commercial and clinical, and we're also helping them to find the right digital models for the long-term…For example, on the commercial side, we recently announced the strategic partnership with an emerging biopharma to help them define and execute an innovative digital-first commercial model. They will utilize the full commercial cloud, including Veeva CRM, Data Cloud, Veeva Link, MyVeeva, and Business Consulting. That level of trust and confidence in our ability to deliver came through strongly in our Q3 new wins and expansions.

“..We added 19 new CRM customers, our biggest quarterly increase yet. We continue to grow market share and had multiple international expansions in CRM with existing customers...We also progressed well in our newer areas, including Data Cloud, MyVeeva for Doctors, and Veeva Link. We expect these products will set us up for a long runway of growth in commercial. It's an exciting time in commercial and a time of change. We think our customers can generate meaningful productivity gains over the coming years as they increasingly leverage digital..”

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

