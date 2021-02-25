A Jerusalem Chef using a lab made Saffron A Jerusalem Chef using a lab made Saffron Chef Avi Levy Red Gold

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saffron Tech, an Israeli wholly owned subsidiary of Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), is glad to announce that Chef Avi Levy, renowned Jerusalem chef & winner of Master Chef Israel TV show fell in love with the quality and taste of Saffron Tech's lab-grown saffron and decided to join the company as investor and ambassador. Chef Avi Levy will combine his passion for excellent food and business with a new partnership with Saffron Tech, where he will serve as the company's first-ever ambassador and take an investment stake in the growing company.

Chef Avi Levy will leverage his expertise to expand Saffron Tech brand, celebrating the company's vision of changing the way saffron is grown and used around the world. After tasting the saffron grown in Saffron Tech's environmentally controlled labs, he said: "It’s amazing and fresh. This is high-quality saffron and to think it will be available all year round and at attractive pricing is a real revolution in this field. In my Jerusalem-based restaurant I insist on offering my guests the highest quality culinary approach manifested by fabulous tastes, aromas, and colors. We are very careful about ingredients, and using fresh produce, and in Saffron Tech lab grown saffron I found a perfect answer to everything I need. I also fell in love with the company's vision and technology and this is the reason I decided to join as an investor and ambassador".

"We're pleased to have leading Chef as Avi Levy as an investor and as our first ambassador. His vote of confidence in our technology and the quality of our lab grown saffron shows us that we are on the right track to realizing our vision of making high quality saffron available all year round and at attractive pricing" said Mr. David Freidenberg, Seedo Corp. and Saffron Tech CEO.

Saffron Tech, from Seedo Corp, is an Israeli start-up with a new technology aimed at shaking up the way saffron, the "red gold", is grown and produced worldwide. Saffron Tech solution involves the establishment of an automatic vertical farm enabling the bulbs the ideal conditions at each stage of the growth process and providing a turnkey solution for growing high-quality, high-yield saffron all year round. Saffron Tech technology is environmental-friendly, using economic levels of water, space, fertilizer, and energy. The sealed environment eliminates the need for harmful pesticides and herbicides, producing a clean and safe product. The solution is easily scalable and pre-designed to quickly grow operations.

About Seedo

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), an agritech company, is focusing on its research, development, and commercialization of agriculture technology products in the fields of saffron, exotic plants and mushrooms. Seedo’s know-how and technology are aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges of dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water resources and unstable weather conditions.

