Auction date Mars 4, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2030-06-01 3114 ﻿SE0013748258 0.125% 750 2026-06-01 3112 SE0008014062 0.125% 500

Settlement date Mars 8, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on Mars 4, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

fo@riksgalden.se