Auction date Mars 4, 2021                  

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2030-06-01 3114 ﻿SE0013748258 0.125% 750
2026-06-01 3112SE0008014062 0.125% 500

Settlement date Mars 8, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on Mars 4, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
fo@riksgalden.se