GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EH216 Completed Its First Trial Flights Over the Sea of Southern China to Explore New Scenarios for Coastal Urban Air Mobility

Guangzhou, China, February 25, 2021 -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it recently successfully completed the first trial flights of EH216 over the sea of Southern China. The flights started from Hengqin New District and ended in Dong Ao Island in Zhuhai City.

Dong Ao Island, located in the south-central part of Wanshan Archipelago of Zhuhai City, is a popular tourist destination in the sea of Southern China. With superior geographical location and pleasant natural scenery, Dong Ao Island has the market potential for developing short-to-medium distance air travel related scenarios in coastal areas. The trial flights over the sea demonstrated again the capabilities of EHang's autonomous aerial technologies and air mobility solutions.

Compared with traditional sightseeing ferries and helicopters, the purely electric passenger-grade AAV uses point-to-point direct flight, which is safer, more efficient and carbon emission-free. It can unlock new perspectives for passengers to enjoy the scenery in the sky and provide a safer, more comfortable and more personal flight experiences. As aerial flight technologies continue to evolve, AAVs powered by clean energy have become a new trend of low-altitude tourism.

Moving forward, EHang will continue to develop a new way of island air tour and explore new application scenarios of AAV technologies. EHang also intends to promote a new use case model of "urban air mobility (UAM) + leisure tourism" in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the goal of building international tourism destinations. This will lay a solid foundation for the subsequent development of aerial sightseeing routes and operations.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

