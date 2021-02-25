Homepie, a proptech startup, allows consumers to eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in commissions by leveraging technology to independently stage their property and get it in front of online buyers. With Homepie’s model applied to California properties, sellers stand to save $43,075 on average.

Homepie, a proptech startup, allows consumers to eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in commissions by leveraging technology to independently stage their property and get it in front of online buyers. With Homepie’s model applied to California properties, sellers stand to save $43,075 on average.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homepie, Inc®, a leading provider of do-it-yourself tools for homebuyers and sellers who wish to transact without a real estate agent, today announced that they have surpassed brokerages like Redfin in delivering the lowest cost real estate transactions.



Homepie, Inc® is a property technology (proptech) startup, hitting headlines for giving California home sellers a marketplace where they can sell their home for free with over 400 homes listed on the platform in the last two months. Since launching in 2019, Homepie’s technology/concierge hybrid model has established itself as the lowest cost and highest service option available.

According to the California Association of REALTORS®, the average value of property purchased or sold in California is $717,930. The normal commission on a real estate transaction is 6% of the closing price, typically paid by the seller then split between the seller’s and buyer’s agents. With Homepie’s model applied to California properties, sellers stand to save $43,075 on average.

Dean Vendouris, a homeowner in Tujunga, CA shared his experience with Homepie that led to $26,000 dollars in commission savings - more than even the lowest discount fees offered by Redfin.

“I sold our rental condo 20 years ago and wanted to try selling my home this year. After plenty of phone calls, lowball offers, and frustration that things weren't happening quickly, Tammy (a Homepie concierge) promptly addressed my concerns. I was given a thorough report and wise recommendations regarding listing photos. After being on the MLS, Zillow, Realtor, Redfin, etc., for 5-6 weeks with lame photos attracting bad offers, I took Homepie’s suggestion. Using their photographer, I sold it three days later, full ask. Couldn't be more pleased with Homepie; they fully delivered,” said Dean.

“When marketed correctly using the tools we provide, homes are selling in three to five days,” says Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie. “Inventory is so low in California that most customers see multiple full-price offers on their home within days of adding them to our site.”

About Homepie

Homepie is the place where savvy consumers go for commission-free help to buy or sell homes. Today, nearly 1 in 10 home sales already close directly between buyer and seller without a real estate agent. Now, with Homepie’s central online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, anyone can do the same with confidence. Homepie has all the tools to list, market, search, view, offer, negotiate, and auto-generate a purchase agreement that is digitally signed. Best of all, they offer a 100% free listing for consumers, as the recommended service providers (photography, insurance, inspectors, etc.) cover the costs. Homepie takes the worry and guesswork out of home buying and selling. Learn how at homepie.com

