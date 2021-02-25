New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Central Nervous System Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027760/?utm_source=GNW

28 billion in 2020 to $126.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The central nervous system (CNS) drugs market consists of sales of central nervous system drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture central nervous system drugs that are used in the treatment of diseases affecting the brain or spinal cord.The central nervous system integrates sensory information and instructs the body to respond accordingly.



The spinal cord is a channel for signals between the brain and the rest of the body.CNS disorder is a condition in which the brain and spinal cord’s ability to function is affected, hence affecting the body.



The market for CNS disorder drugs comprises of drugs that work in different ways depending on the type of disease by suppressing or boosting the brain activities. The central nervous system drugs market is segmented into analgesics; anti-parkinson drugs; anesthetics; anti-epileptics; and other CNS drugs.



North America was the largest region in the global central nervous system drugs market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global central nervous system drugs market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global central nervous system drugs market.



Many central nervous system drug manufacturers are collaborating with other manufacturers in the industry to share technical knowledge and improve product quality.These agreements are helping anti-epileptics drugs manufacturers broaden their products and services.



For instance, in January 2017, Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals collaborated with New York-based biotech company Ovid Therapeutics to develop TAK-935, a drug for the treatment of rare epilepsy disorders in children. Also, Israel based D-Pharm LTD., and china based Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., are co-developing DP-VPA, an anti-epileptic drug. In October 2016, UCB Pharmaceuticals signed a partnership agreement with Evotec for the research and development of drugs for nervous disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.



During the historic period, the growth of the central nervous system drugs market was restrained by patent expiration of branded central nervous system drugs.In general, pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process and patents.



During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs are manufactured by other companies with prices much lower than the original branded drugs.



Overall, this negatively impacts the growth of the market in terms of value.



The central nervous system drugs market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period.Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries.



For instance, according to the IMF, China’s GDP grew from $11 trillion in 2015 to $13.6 trillion in 2018. Additionally, according to the World Economic Outlook Reports by the IMF, emerging markets and developing economies together registered a growth of 4.0% in 2015 and this increased to 4.5% in 2018. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for central nervous system drugs and this drove the market during the historic period.

