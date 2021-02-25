CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business today announced the launch of a new 1.5 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) speed tier designed to give businesses of all sizes the speeds and bandwidth to leverage the data-heavy applications and cloud services they need to manage and grow their operations.



Beginning today, new and existing customers can leverage the power of Shaw’s Fibre+ Network to access download speeds up to 1.5 Gbps through one of two plans — SmartWiFi Gig 1.5, which pairs these speeds with Shaw Business’ enterprise-grade WiFi solution, or as a standalone plan with Business Internet Gig 1.5.

The new 1.5 Gig speed tier is ideal for organizations that rely on multiple connected devices to perform day-to-day actions, from multiple employee laptops to high-bandwidth HD video calls. The download speeds offered by SmartWiFi Gig 1.5 and Business Internet Gig 1.5 are also perfect for companies who frequently store, share, and back-up company information using cloud computing services.

“Over the past year, businesses have increased their demand for access to fast and reliable internet connections. Today, as many organizations start planning for a future that balances employees working from home with a return to physical offices, we know their need for faster speeds and more bandwidth will be greater than ever before,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications.

“As Western Canada’s leader in Gig speed internet, SmartWiFi Gig 1.5 and Business Internet Gig 1.5 gives customers the connectivity backbone they need to succeed. With download speeds up to 1.5 gigabit-per-second from Shaw Business, business owners can rest assured their network has the capacity to handle the demands of today, and well into the future.”

Using Shaw’s existing Fibre+ Network, the new 1.5 Gig internet speed tier is a highly accessible and affordable solution which doesn’t require the hassle of digging up streets and drilling holes in the wall to get connected. Shaw is the Western Canadian leader in Gig-speed internet, with service available to more than one million more businesses and homes than TELUS.

The introduction of 1.5 Gig speed for businesses comes on the heels of Shaw Communications making Fibre+ Gig 1.5 available to residential customers. Both speed increases are the result of significant investments to build, upgrade and expand its Fibre+ and Fast LTE networks and services — more than $32 billion over the past eight years.

SmartWiFi can be bundled with SmartSecurity and SmartSurveillance — Shaw Business’ managed network security and surveillance solutions — which can all be easily maintained through one integrated dashboard. Customers can also bundle SmartWiFi with SmartTarget, an enterprise-grade customer relationship management system to help businesses understand customer behaviours and drive sales from a single automated platform.

For more information on SmartWiFi Gig 1.5 and Business Internet Gig 1.5 plans from Shaw Business, please visit business.shaw.ca.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca