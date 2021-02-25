Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Greater Atlanta area and from across North America as we explore the top leadership, strategic, and cultural issues facing their organizations today.

Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Greater Atlanta area and from across North America as we explore the top leadership, strategic, and cultural issues facing their organizations today.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3. HMG Strategy’s interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.



Topics to be discussed at the Atlanta CIO Executive Summit will include the role CIOs and tech leaders can and should play in reimagining the business and new go-to-market strategies, opportunities for companies to take advantage of technology for competitive differentiation, and how to effectively communicate and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

“With all the advanced technologies available, there are enormous opportunities for CIOs, CTOs and technology executives to identify use cases for growing the business,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the Atlanta CIO Summit include:

Kimberly Bailey , Director of Information Technology and the Chief Information Officer, City of Memphis

, Director of Information Technology and the Chief Information Officer, City of Memphis Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO, & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO, & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Steven Ferguson , Chief Information Officer, Technical College System of Georgia

, Chief Information Officer, Technical College System of Georgia Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney’s, Inc.

, CIO, McKenney’s, Inc. Jason “JJ” James , CIO, Net Health

, CIO, Net Health Steven McWilliams , VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association

, VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association Tommy Meek , Chief Information Officer, Aaron’s, Inc.

, Chief Information Officer, Aaron’s, Inc. Prakash Muthukrishnan , Chief Technology Officer, Purchasing Power, LLC

, Chief Technology Officer, Purchasing Power, LLC Christina Quaine , CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange

, CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc.

, CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc. Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech Greg Scher , VP, Technology and Operations, Fiserv

, VP, Technology and Operations, Fiserv Marty Smith , Head of Risk Science, Greensky Trade Credit

, Head of Risk Science, Greensky Trade Credit Todd Tucker , GM, TCMB, Apptio

, GM, TCMB, Apptio Dan Webber , CIO, Security Officer, and Technology Officer

, CIO, Security Officer, and Technology Officer Ross Young, CISO, Caterpillar Financial



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3 will include Apptio, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Atlanta, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

UPCOMING SUMMITS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leveraging partnerships that will have a meaningful impact on the business, insights on what it takes to become a boardroom-ready leader, and recommendations from top executives for fostering a high-performance culture.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery Nancy Albinson , Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche’

, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche’ Keith Barros , Senior Director, Information Security & Service Management, Seton Hall University

, Senior Director, Information Security & Service Management, Seton Hall University Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Christopher Callahan , Chief Information Security Officer, The Weichert Companies

, Chief Information Security Officer, The Weichert Companies Susan Certoma , Board Director, Executive Leader, Strategic Advisor, Point2Point

, Board Director, Executive Leader, Strategic Advisor, Point2Point Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, N.J. Transit

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, N.J. Transit Greg Fell , CEO, Tsu

, CEO, Tsu Ursuline Foley , Board Member & Strategic Advisor, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services

, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services Rocco Grillo , Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Dutt Kalluri , SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge Michael Katz , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company Justin Lahullier , CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey

, CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey Stephen Landry , Chief Information Officer, Seton Hall University

, Chief Information Officer, Seton Hall University Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP, LLC

, SVP Product Development, ADP, LLC Karthik Sridharan , EVP & CIO, OceanFirst Bank N.A.

, EVP & CIO, OceanFirst Bank N.A. Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Jim Swanson , EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson

, EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson Jennifer Wesson Greenman , Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2 will include Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New Jersey, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how CIOs can lead their organizations to success safely and efficiently, how to maintain a connected and inclusive culture with a hybrid workforce, and the race to protect the enterprise from looming security threats.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Christian Anschuetz , Former Chief Digital Officer, UL and Founder, Project RELO, Professor of the Strategic Marketing Practice at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

, Former Chief Digital Officer, UL and Founder, Project RELO, Professor of the Strategic Marketing Practice at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Scot Berkey , CIO, Illinois Housing Development Authority

, CIO, Illinois Housing Development Authority Amy Bogac , Head of Information Security, CF Industries

, Head of Information Security, CF Industries Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Roberto Gutierrez , CISO, OSI Group

, CISO, OSI Group Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Jennifer Hartsock , VP & CIO, Baker Hughes

, VP & CIO, Baker Hughes Asha Kumar , Regional CIO and Head of UK and EU Core Banking, HSBC

, Regional CIO and Head of UK and EU Core Banking, HSBC Patrick Manuel , AVP, IT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

, AVP, IT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Arlan McMillan , CSO, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

, CSO, Kirkland & Ellis LLP Mike Parisi , Chief Information Officer, Illinois Tool Works

, Chief Information Officer, Illinois Tool Works Rusty Patel , SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, SVP & CIO, Tenneco Sinan Tunc , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer, Bank of America

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Actminds, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Chicago, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 10. Topics to be discussed at this event will include monitoring employee wellness, recommendations for communicating cyber risks to top executives and board members, and how CIOs can act as a change agent with the executive team.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Danny Attias , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Joanna Drake , CIO, The Hut Group

, CIO, The Hut Group Ibukun Emmanuel-Adebayo , VP - Senior Functional Cybersecurity Expert

, VP - Senior Functional Cybersecurity Expert Vicky Higgin , CIO, Highways England

, CIO, Highways England Vanessa Howlison , CFO, Highways England

, CFO, Highways England Stuart Hughes , Chief Information and Digital Officer, Rolls-Royce

, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Rolls-Royce Dutt Kalluri , SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge Graham Spivey . Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders

. Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders David Wilde , Owner and Managing Director and NED, DWilde Consulting

, Owner and Managing Director and NED, DWilde Consulting Nicholas Woods, CIO, MAG



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium , Tessian, and UK IT Leaders.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/322fcf4e-3f7e-41f5-9074-7551522bf6b2