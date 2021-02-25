WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3. HMG Strategy’s interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.
Topics to be discussed at the Atlanta CIO Executive Summit will include the role CIOs and tech leaders can and should play in reimagining the business and new go-to-market strategies, opportunities for companies to take advantage of technology for competitive differentiation, and how to effectively communicate and mitigate cybersecurity risks.
HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.
“With all the advanced technologies available, there are enormous opportunities for CIOs, CTOs and technology executives to identify use cases for growing the business,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3 will include Apptio, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Atlanta, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
UPCOMING SUMMITS
HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leveraging partnerships that will have a meaningful impact on the business, insights on what it takes to become a boardroom-ready leader, and recommendations from top executives for fostering a high-performance culture.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2 will include Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New Jersey, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how CIOs can lead their organizations to success safely and efficiently, how to maintain a connected and inclusive culture with a hybrid workforce, and the race to protect the enterprise from looming security threats.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Actminds, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Chicago, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 10. Topics to be discussed at this event will include monitoring employee wellness, recommendations for communicating cyber risks to top executives and board members, and how CIOs can act as a change agent with the executive team.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium, Tessian, and UK IT Leaders.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
