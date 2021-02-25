Glendale, AZ, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona’s first state-licensed dispensary, Arizona Organix, recently obtained its recreational marijuana sales license and began selling recreational marijuana products. The dispensary now sells a wide variety of products and marijuana strains for recreational and medicinal use.

To learn more about Arizona Organix and view its inventory, visit www.arizonaorganix.org/

Arizona citizens voted in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana in the November 2020 election. The state began awarding dispensaries recreational marijuana sales licenses at the end of January. Arizona Organix received its license on Feb. 1.

Arizona Organix has sold medical marijuana to Arizona residents since 2012. It prides itself on customer-centric service, knowledgeable staff, and large selection of high-quality products and one-of-a-kind, award-winning strains. It carries the largest collection of concentrate products in Arizona. Upon entering the dispensary, customers are met with highly trained staff who listen to their needs before making an educated product suggestion. Arizona Organix’s mission is to help people live fuller, more comfortable lives.

“We’ve always appreciated having the opportunity to help people live better,” says Mark Myer, vice president of Arizona Organix. “The ability to expand our products with recreational marijuana allows us to reach even more people. With the expansion of our products, we promise to uphold the same quality and outstanding customer service that we’ve come to be known for.”

Arizona Organix aims to keep up with the latest marijuana news and science in order to offer the best, most effective products possible.

About Arizona Organix

Arizona Organix, which opened its doors in 2012, is the state’s first licensed medical marijuana dispensary. It is known for its patient-centered customer service and safe, clean environment. Arizona Organix offers a large selection of quality medical marijuana products and various marijuana strains, medical marijuana edibles, CBD and more. The company operates in compliance with all Arizona state laws.

