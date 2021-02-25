VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia is pleased to honour four Victoria-based chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their professional accomplishments and their outstanding contributions to their communities. The four Victoria CPAs are:



Nelson Chan, FCPA, FCMA is the CFO of the Capital Regional District (CRD) where he oversaw recent major capital projects including the consolidation and modernization of 9-1-1 dispatch operations on southern Vancouver Island and the completion of a $775-million wastewater treatment plant that will convert regional biosolids into fuel. Under his direction, the CRD has won several awards from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Chan is also the CFO for the Capital Regional Hospital District and the Capital Region Housing Corporation. Dedicated to his community, Chan has served on the Royal Roads University’s Board of Governors since 2017. As its chair and chancellor, Chan advances initiatives that support First Nations reconciliation and equity, diversity, and inclusion. Chan is also a board director with Community Living BC.

Douglas (Doug) Crowder, FCPA, FCMA is a sought-after board director in Victoria who has been giving back to his community for over 40 years and is widely known as a role model and resource for volunteer boards to learn from. Crowder is currently a member of the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board, contributing his expertise in risk management, financial oversight, and governance. He is also a board director and treasurer with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. Recognized as a champion of First Nations economic development, financial literacy, training, and governance, Crowder helped create a joint venture industrial marine corporation, Salish Seas Industrial Services Ltd., with the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation. He also served on the Songhees Nation Financial Advisory Committee from 2013 to 2017 and continues to share best practices in financial management and governance as a board director for the Songhees Development Corporation.

Constance (Connie) Fair, FCPA, FCMA is recently retired and was previously the president and CEO of the Land Title Survey Authority of British Columbia (LTSA). As CEO of LTSA, Fair broadened the organization’s strategic direction to encompass additional public sector services in a customer-centric way. Prior to that, she served as CEO of BC Assessment; under her guidance the organization received several B.C.’s Top Employer awards. An active volunteer, Fair currently serves as the co-chair of the UBC Alumni Advisory Council. She was the former treasurer of International Women’s Forum BC, and former president of the Integrated Cadastral Information Society. In recognition of her leadership, Fair was a recipient of the BC CEO Award in the Public Services Company category from Business in Vancouver (2019), a YWCA Women of Distinction Award in Business and the Professions (2019), and was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by Women’s Executive Network (2012).

Diana Lokken, FCPA, FCMA is a board director recognized for her financial, analytical, and business development acumen. She brings invaluable experience gained as a leader with the Capital Regional District and with the Capital Regional Hospital District in Victoria. A remarkable volunteer, Lokken has shared her skills with finance and accounting-related organizations for over three decades. Lokken served with both GFOA of Western Canada and GFOABC, including as president, and in 2019, she received a Life Membership from the Canadian Association of Government Finance Officers. From 2013 to 2019, Lokken was a board director with the BC Municipal Pension Plan, the sixth largest defined benefit plan in Canada. In her community, Lokken currently volunteers with Beacon Community Services and the Friends of Government House Gardens Society.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

“We are pleased to honour Nelson, Doug, Connie, and Diana with a fellowship designation. With their wide and impressive range of skills and experiences, they represent the very best of our profession. We are proud of their career accomplishments and of their tireless contributions to their communities. They are truly deserving of this recognition.”



